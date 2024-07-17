President Joe Biden is planning to endorse major Supreme Court reforms next week, including term limits for justices and establishing a mandatory ethics code, according to the Washington Post on Tuesday, which first reported the plans.

The proposal marks a major shift in Biden's approach to the judiciary. Biden was reluctant to endorse structural changes to the Supreme Court, such as implementing term limits or increasing the number of justices.

Biden is also reportedly considering advocating for a constitutional amendment aimed at removing the extensive immunity currently granted to presidents, following growing concerns over executive accountability.

During a call with the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Saturday, Biden hinted at forthcoming Supreme Court reforms but did not provide specific details, as noted by a source privy to the discussion.

But Biden said he has been consulting with constitutional scholars for over a month. According to a source familiar with the discussion, Biden emphasized the need for collaboration with lawmakers, saying, "I'm going to need your help and advice on how we should be doing what I'm going to be doing there. Want to make sure we have a closer working relationship, because we're in this together."

The President highlighted the existential threat he believes Trump poses to democracy, saying, "Look, it's not, it's not hyperbole to suggest Trump is literally an existential threat, an existential threat to the very constitution of democracy we, we say we care about. And I mean if this guy wins, he's not, and now, especially with that Supreme Court giving him the kind of breadth of — I don't need to get into the Supreme Court right now — anyway, but I need your help."

The push for reform has gained momentum among some Democrats, especially following Trump's successful appointment of three conservative justices, which has significantly tilted the Court's ideological balance.

Any proposed changes would require Congressional approval, posing a major legislative challenge.

With Republicans currently controlling the House, passing such legislation is highly unlikely, as the GOP is content with the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

However, these proposals could serve as a significant campaign message for Biden. Should Democrats win a sweeping victory in the upcoming elections, they might have the opportunity to advance these reforms.