The Biden campaign is preparing to commemorate the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by launching a nationwide initiative. This initiative will include extensive messaging and events aimed at contrasting President Joe Biden's strong support for abortion rights with the opposition stance taken by former President Donald Trump. The campaign's strategy, as revealed exclusively to NBC News, underscores Biden's commitment to defending and promoting reproductive rights amidst ongoing legal and political challenges.

During the weekend preceding and coinciding with the anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, the Biden campaign has scheduled a series of more than 30 events across battleground states. These events aim to mobilize volunteers and connect with voters in cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Las Vegas.

According to the report, the campaign's strategy underscores its proactive approach to energizing support and highlighting the contrast between President Joe Biden's stance on abortion rights and the policies of former President Donald Trump.

Campaign officials also plan to use the anniversary, which falls just days before Biden's first debate of this election cycle against Trump on June 27. They aim to seize this opportunity to emphasize the critical stakes of the election and to critique Trump's previous statements and actions regarding abortion rights.

As part of their campaign effort, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside prominent campaign surrogates and celebrities including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith, as well as actor Lisa Ann Walter, are set to draw attention to what they describe as the perilous outcomes of overturning Roe v. Wade. This coordinated effort aims to underscore the widespread implications they believe such a decision would have across the nation. They plan to use their platform to educate the public and mobilize support against potential threats to reproductive rights.

The campaign is also expected to organize both virtual and in-person storytelling training aimed at empowering women to share their personal stories and articulate why they view reproductive freedom as crucial.

Additionally, the campaign will mobilize surrogates to engage in radio broadcasts and enlist influential internet personalities to amplify updates and information about the Biden campaign during various events and rallies.

Two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion continues to be one of the most fiercely debated issues in American politics and is one of the top issues of the 2024 elections. Democratic candidates, in particular, believe abortion is a winning issue for them and will broadcast their pro-choice stance on the campaign trail.