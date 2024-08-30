Large tech firms are spending billions on AI, but the promises haven't materialized. Microsoft, Google, Amazon and other digital behemoths are investing millions on artificial intelligence with the goal of revolutionizing markets and generating new business opportunities. The real-world benefits, however, have fallen short of expectations.

According to The Hill, recent statistics indicate that although $50 billion has been invested in AI processors alone, huge AI models have only generated roughly $3 billion in income. To create responses and complete tasks, these huge models—like ChatGPT from OpenAI—use enormous volumes of data. However, in spite of their potential, they frequently fall short of providing the useful advantages that businesses had hoped for.

Smaller, more focused AI models, on the other hand, are working better. These models employ targeted data and task-specific attention to produce faster and more accurate results. They are more affordable and provide higher returns on investment, claims ProMarket.org.

Regulators are now closely monitoring Big Tech's partnerships with AI companies. Partnerships such as Microsoft's agreement with OpenAI are being looked into by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Writing for ProMarket.org, John B. Kirkwood raises worries about how these partnerships can lessen competition and impede innovation.

The FTC and other regulatory bodies are concerned that these partnerships might lead to higher prices and less competition. They are carefully examining these deals to ensure they don't harm the market.

As AI technology continues to evolve, the focus may shift from ambitious goals to more practical applications. The gap between the high expectations and the actual performance of large AI models is becoming clearer. The industry might need to rethink its approach to better meet real-world needs and comply with new regulations.