KEY POINTS KULR Technology was the latest non-crypto company to acquire more Bitcoin

MicroStrategy also added more $BTC to its holdings, which are now at 447,470

Major altcoins were also up in the last 24 hours, including Ethereum and Solana

Bitcoin has seen slow progress in recent weeks even as some altcoins and select memecoins were surging, but on Monday night, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap returned to trading prices above $100,000.

As of late Monday, BTC prices were at around $102,400, marking a 4.1% spike in the day. The digital coin is also up over 10% in the last seven days amid continuing corporate interest in the asset.

Corporate Holders Continue $BTC Acquisition Spree

The latest company to announce a recent Bitcoin buy was San Diego-based KULR Technology, which develops and commercializes thermal management tech for electronics, batteries, and other components applications.

KULR expands its #Bitcoin Treasury to $42M with 430.61 $BTC acquired at a $97,391 avg price. This move reinforces our strategy to allocate up to 90% of surplus cash reserves in Bitcoin. $KULR pic.twitter.com/RgWqPlEXm4 — KULR Technology (@KULRTech) January 6, 2025

The company said Sunday that it snapped up $21 million more worth of BTC, bringing its total treasury to 430.61 BTC. "This move reinforces our strategy to allocate up to 90% of surplus cash reserves in Bitcoin," it said.

Earlier in the day, corporate Bitcoin treasury legend MicroStrategy announced it bought 1,070 more BTC for $101 million, bringing the tech firm's total holdings to 447,470 BTC.

MicroStrategy has acquired 1,070 BTC for ~$101 million at ~$94,004 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 48.0% in Q4 2024 and 74.3% in FY 2024. As of 01/05/2025, we hodl 447,470 $BTC acquired for ~$27.97 billion at ~$62,503 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/CkLrLSkB5M — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 6, 2025

Outside the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) circle, MicroStrategy is the world's largest corporate holder of the digital currency. It was also the first known company to ever adopt such a treasury strategy.

No other company has gotten close to MicroStrategy's "hodlings" so far, as per data compiled by well-followed crypto analyst HODL15Capital.

The HODL Top 70 List 👇 1/6/2025



16 companies increased their HODL balance since last week ✅ pic.twitter.com/oXnIWTT94m — HODL15Capital 🇺🇸 (@HODL15Capital) January 6, 2025

Other top corporate holders that are not crypto-centric firms but are investing in Bitcoin include medical research and development firm Semler Scientific (2,084), South Korean game developer and publisher Nexon (1,717), and Japanese budget hotel operator turned Web3 developer Metaplanet (1,761).

Bitcoin Kicks Off Race to Greener Pastures

The recent Bitcoin buys from MicroStrategy and KULR Technology appear to have affected BTC prices, and in turn, other altcoins were also pulled into the green.

The broader crypto market had been on a volatile ride after Christmas Eve, but as Bitcoin climbed Monday, major altcoins also joined the race back to the green line, including Ethereum (ETH), which saw a 1.5% uptick late Monday.

XRP climbed 0.7%, Binance Coin (BNB) increased over 3%, Solana (SOL) went up by 2.7%, top memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 2%, and Cardano (ADA) added 1.2%.

The broader market rally also came at a great time, as crypto bettors on Polymarket were starting to lose hope that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be able to establish a national Bitcoin strategic reserve within his first 100 days at the White House.

Bitcoin has had volatile days, but as the world gears up for Trump's second presidency, hopes are high that the innovation will thrive around the digital currency and the broader crypto industry.