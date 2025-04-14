KEY POINTS Trump and Bukele recently flaunted their alliance as the U.S. president wields an iron hand in deporting migrants

Crypto users are expecting Trump and Bukele to include Bitcoin in their agenda at some point

Bukele is considered an early Bitcoin adopter, while Trump has recently embraced the crypto industry

President Donald Trump is all set to meet El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Monday, as the United States continues to deport more immigrants to the central American nation.

While the two leaders are expected to discuss the deportation of illegal immigrants, the cryptocurrency industry is abuzz, with some expecting that the "crypto president" Trump and "Bitcoin president" Bukele will also talk about crypto.

Trump looking forward to Bukele's arrival

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said he looked "forward" to meeting Bukele on Monday at the White House.

He didn't say much but he accompanied his post with a video of the deportation of some "gang members" whom the previous administration supposedly allowed to enter the U.S.

Earlier this month, Bukele and Trump flaunted their alliance in deporting illegal immigrants in the U.S. Trump thanked Bukele for his assistance in "taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed" to enter the nation.

Twitter goes abuzz – Will the leaders talk crypto?

Among the biggest questions on "Crypto Twitter" over the weekend is whether or not Trump and Bukele will talk about crypto or Bitcoin.

Crypto enthusiast platform Our Crypto Talk said they were expecting the pro-innovation leaders to also include crypto in their discussions, given how "El Salvador is a Bitcoin heavy nation and it's important for their growth."

Yes they will do that definitely. El Salvador is a Bitcoin heavy nation and its important for their growth.



But I don't think the discussion will be made public regarding Bitcoin. — Our Crypto Talk (@ourcryptotalk) April 11, 2025

The official X handle of blockchain ecosystem Tectum said it was "likely" Trump and Bukele will talk about Bitcoin, given the rise of the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency and its growing relevance in the financial sector.

Well-followed software architect Taha said it was possible "cryptocurrency, economic growth, and the future of global financial systems will be on the agenda," especially with Bukele's push for broader BTC adoption in his home country.

Could be an interesting conversation! Given President Bukele’s push for Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador, it’s likely that cryptocurrency, economic growth, and the future of global financial systems will be on the agenda. Excited to see what comes out of this meeting! — Taha (TheBrownCowboy) | $DOG 🤝 $VINE (@tahaabbasi) April 11, 2025

Many other Bitcoin users had similar expectations of how the meeting between the two leaders will go.

Bitcoin will definitely find its way into the conversation. — Yom (@pmwithyom) April 11, 2025

If the U.S. even hints at BTC as a strategic reserve asset, it’s game on.

Decentralization isn’t just a cypherpunk dream anymore—it’s entering the halls of power.

From El Salvador to DC, the world is watching. — Reborn (@reborn_agi) April 11, 2025

One user said he believed Trump and Bukele have some priorities on their agenda, but he also "can't imagine them not discussing Bitcoin."

The Trump-Bukele "bromance"

The two leaders have often been compared since Bukele's rise to power, and some have even referred to their relationship as a "bromance."

There was some friction between the two last year after Trump seemed to criticize the younger leader for what he deemed was inadequate efforts by the Salvadoran government to prevent "murderers" from entering the country.

However, things have since taken a turn for the better after Bukele's government cooperated with the White House for the deportation of hundreds of migrants.

In terms of technology, Trump and Bukele also have similarities.

Trump did call Bitcoin a "scam" in the past, but he has since embraced the digital currency.

Bukele, on the other hand, is considered an early adopter and is well-respected in the crypto space after he established El Salvador's strategic BTC reserve.

It remains to be seen whether the leaders will actually cooperate on cryptocurrency, but their shared pro-innovation stance could open doors for possibilities, especially around Bitcoin.