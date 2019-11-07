Best Buy (BBY) has released its 2019 Black Friday ad, and it is full of deals that consumers will want to get their hands on. Not only is Best Buy showing off its sales prior to the Black Friday sales season, but it is also offering an array of tech deals that start on Sunday, in addition its Daily Doorbusters that start on Monday through Nov. 20. Here are some of the best tech deals from Best Buy to be offered on Black Friday 2019.

Apple

There is a slew of Apple products on sale at Best Buy, including a number of doorbusters that are on sale now through Sunday. Some of the doorbuster deals include the MacBook Air, which is being offered for $200 off on select models.

Select models of the MacBook Pro are also on sale, starting Thursday, for up to $300 off while the 21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K display is on sale for $1,099.99 – a savings of $200.

The Apple Series 4 watch is being offered now for up to $300 off with a minimum savings of $50, and the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are being sold at up to $500 off with qualified activation and trade-in.

The Apple HomePod is also on sale at Best Buy for $199.99 - $100 off the original price – and comes with free Apple Music for three months for new subscribers.

TVs

Best Buy is definitely the place for TVs as the retailer has no shortage of these devices on sale for Black Friday 2019. Included in its deals is the 65-inch Samsung Class LED Q60 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR on sale for $999.99 – a savings of $200.

A deal with 40% off two months of Sling TV for new subscribers is being offered with the 75-inch Samsung Class LED NU6900 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR. Sale price on the TV is $749.99 - $350 off the original price. The sale on this TV starts now.

Also, on sale at Best Buy now is the 43-inch Samsung LED 6 Series 2160p 4K UHD TV with HDR. The sale price of the TV is $229.99, down $50 off the original price tag.

Tablets

Tablet deals are also on sale at Best Buy through Black Friday, including $100 off the 9.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab E with 16GB storage and $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, plus a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card.

Laptops

Be sure to check out the laptop deals at Best Buy, including the 14-inch HP 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Chromebook for $349.99, which is on sale for $250 off the original price tag and the 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen laptop, which is on sale for $499.99 – a savings of $250.

Best Buy also has deals on the 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen laptop that is on sale for $749.99 – a savings of $250 – and the 15.6-inc HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen laptop that is on sale for $1,099.99 – a savings of $500.

Smartwatches

The Fitbit Versa Special Edition is on sale for $119.95 – a savings of $80 while the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch is on sale for $299.99 – a savings of $300.

Consumers can also save on the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running watch that is on sale at Best Buy for $149.99 - $100 off the retail price.

Best Buy is also selling select Fossil Sport smartwatches for $100 off.

Best Buy will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and again on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Shares of Best Buy stock were up 1.47% as of 11:41 a.m. EST on Thursday.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images