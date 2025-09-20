The latest Samsung 'Family Hub' smart fridges are designed to be more than just a place to store food; they're also a source of information and entertainment. However, a new feature could soon turn your fridge into a billboard. Samsung has announced plans to introduce advertisements on the screens of its smart fridges.

This move has been met with mixed reaction from consumers, with many expressing concern about the potential for a more intrusive user experience.

If you thought the screen on your smart fridge was the one place in your home safe from advertising, you may be in for a surprise. Samsung is now trialling a new programme to display customised promotions on the screens of specific Family Hub models in the United States, a move which has already displeased customers.

Your Fridge is Now an Ad Platform

In a statement to ZDNET, a Samsung representative confirmed the new trial, saying, 'We are conducting a pilot program to offer promotions and curated advertisements on certain Samsung Family Hub refrigerator models in the US market.'

The advertisements will appear on the fridge's screen when it is not in use, specifically on the Cover Screen if a user has selected the Weather, Colour, or Daily Board themes, according to the ZDNET report. This new feature is part of Samsung's broader goal to expand its advertising platform to every display in the connected home.

Samsung confirms its $1,800+ fridges will display ads.



Samsung is rolling out a software update to its Family Hub refrigerators in the US, adding promotions and advertisements to the idle display. pic.twitter.com/Y7KnRANFYa — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) September 18, 2025

This latest development follows a presentation the company gave in New York City earlier this year, when Samsung teased a vision for 'a world where Samsung Ads bring your brand message to every screen in the connected home and beyond.'

Set to begin in September 2025, the trial will run for several months, with the ads only becoming a permanent feature if the pilot is successful. As a Samsung representative told ZDNET, 'future plans will depend on the results of the pilot program.' While Samsung frames the move as a feature with 'added value', customers have a different view.

The Backlash Begins: Customers Are Not Happy

On Reddit, the reaction was immediate and intense, with many users claiming the ads alone would stop them from ever purchasing a Samsung smart fridge. Others pledged to boycott the specific advertisers, while some expressed frustration at how the feature would ruin the aesthetic of their kitchen appliance, according to the ZDNET report.

While Samsung has provided a way to dismiss an ad, a move which prevents that particular advertisement from showing up again, the firm has not shared any details on an option to turn off the ads entirely.

The Genius Hack to Block Ads on Your Samsung Fridge

However, there might be a way to avoid the advertisements after all. According to ZDNET's contributing writer, Artie Beaty, Samsung confirmed that ads will not appear when the fridge's cover screen is displaying either Art Mode or picture albums.

This led Beaty to conclude: 'If you want to make sure you don't see any ads at all, it seems like you'll need to use one of those two modes for your cover screen.'

The Price of Convenience

While a clever workaround exists for now, the introduction of advertising on something as personal as a kitchen appliance poses a bigger question. As our homes become smarter and more connected, we may need to accept a trade-off between some privacy and peace for the convenience of these new technologies.

Originally published on IBTimes UK