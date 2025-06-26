Tesla has launched its new robotaxi pilot scheme in Austin, Texas, and the fare has already drawn significant attention. Each ride is priced at exactly $4.20, a number widely associated with cannabis culture.

The choice of fare has fuelled online speculation, with many suggesting it is a tongue-in-cheek reference. Given Elon Musk's history with the number 420, the move aligns with a familiar pattern often seen from the Tesla chief executive.

What's Behind the $4.20 Fare

The flat-rate fare was unveiled during a Tesla event in Austin last week. The robotaxi programme allows passengers to summon a self-driving Tesla through the company's mobile app. The vehicle arrives without a driver and, at least for now, the fare is fixed.

Tesla has not provided a detailed explanation for the pricing. However, $4.20 is not a random figure. It is heavily associated with cannabis culture and has previously been used by Musk in public messaging.

In 2018, he tweeted that Tesla could go private at $420 per share. That post prompted an investigation from US regulators, resulting in a fine and restrictions on Musk's public statements.

What 420 Means and Why It's Used

The number 420 originated in California in the 1970s, when a group of students used it as a code for smoking marijuana. Over time, it evolved into a broader cultural symbol, especially among internet users, tech enthusiasts, and meme creators.

In digital communities, particularly on platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), references to 420 are often used as a nod to online culture. It has become shorthand for a kind of irreverent humour.

When Tesla set its robotaxi fare at $4.20, many believed it was a calculated choice intended to generate buzz, not simply a question of affordability.

Does Elon Musk Use Cannabis?

In 2018, Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he took a puff from a marijuana joint during a live broadcast. The moment went viral, sending Tesla's share price down and sparking renewed scrutiny from the company's board.

Musk later said cannabis does not help him work and claimed he rarely uses it. He also stated that he had to undergo random drug testing for SpaceX contracts following the podcast. Despite the controversy, the incident contributed to his reputation for unpredictable and meme-driven behaviour.

What the Robotaxi Programmed Offers

The Austin-based service is part of Tesla's Full Self-Driving pilot. It is currently limited to selected users and geographic areas, with plans for wider rollout depending on demand and regulatory approval.

Riders can book a journey using the Tesla app, after which a driverless vehicle arrives at their location. There is no driver, no steering input, and no requirement to tip. The $4.20 fare is applied per ride, regardless of duration or starting point.

Public Response to the Fare

Responses to the pricing have ranged from amused to sceptical. One user on X asked, 'Is the $4.20 real or just another Musk joke?' Others questioned whether the fare undermines Tesla's broader ambitions in autonomous driving.

Nonetheless, many acknowledged that the price achieves two goals. It is affordable for early adopters and guarantees attention. Within hours of the announcement, the number 420 was trending online, accompanied by memes, commentary, and speculation about Musk's intentions.

Why the Detail Matters

The fare is more than a number. For critics, it highlights Musk's tendency to blur the line between corporate strategy and personal branding. For supporters, it is typical Elon: part provocation, part performance, and part of the overall brand identity.

As Tesla continues to expand its self-driving trials, future conversations will likely focus on performance, safety, and regulation. But for now, $4.20 is doing what Musk likely intended: keeping Tesla in the headlines.

