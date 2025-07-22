As organizations continue to adopt hybrid work models, invest in digital transformation, and scale IT infrastructure, the importance of robust IT asset management (ITAM) platforms has never been greater. From cost control to compliance, tracking every piece of hardware and software is critical to maintaining operational efficiency and security.

Here are the Top 5 IT Asset Management solutions leading the market in 2025—with Teqtivity securing the #1 spot for its people-first approach, unmatched customization, and disruptive pricing model.

Whether you're managing thousands of devices or a lean digital infrastructure, these platforms are built to help businesses of all sizes streamline asset lifecycle management, automate workflows, and improve decision-making. Choosing the right IT Asset Management (ITAM) platform can mean the difference between operational efficiency and costly chaos.

1. Teqtivity

Website: Teqtivity IT Asset Management Solutions

Platform Overview: IT Asset Management Made Easy

Contact: Get in touch with Teqtivity

Social: LinkedIn | X (Twitter)

Teqtivity is redefining IT asset management by eliminating unnecessary complexity and bringing human-centered design into an industry that's long been bogged down by rigid systems and outdated pricing models. Founded by CEO Hiren Hasmukh, the company originally launched as a smart locker solution for developers. It quickly pivoted to a software-first ITAM platform after realizing the backend system offered far more scalable value for organizations.

Today, Teqtivity helps IT teams manage the entire asset lifecycle—from acquisition and assignment to maintenance, recovery, and retirement—with clarity, control, and customization.

What Makes It #1?

The single most disruptive element of Teqtivity's model is its user-based pricing structure. Unlike competitors who charge based on the number of devices or licenses tracked, Teqtivity only charges for active system users. That means organizations can track unlimited devices, dramatically lowering the total cost of ownership and enabling broader asset visibility without financial penalties for scale.

Its second major strength is integration and workflow flexibility. Teqtivity doesn't force organizations to adapt to its platform—it adapts to them. Every implementation is tailored to reflect the customer's internal processes, system integrations, and business logic.

Key Features

Unlimited asset tracking

User-based subscription model

Remote asset management

Custom workflow support

Integration with HR, ticketing, procurement, and MDM tools

Centralized visibility into the full asset lifecycle

Remote and Hybrid Ready

With more companies shifting to remote-first and hybrid models, managing devices outside the office has become essential. Teqtivity's cloud-based platform allows IT managers to assign, track, reclaim, and decommission assets across any location, making it ideal for globally distributed teams.

Customer-Centric Support

Another reason Teqtivity tops this list is its exceptional customer success team. They act as partners, not just support reps. The company's roadmap is shaped by real-world customer feedback, and many of its most impactful features originated from client requests.

Simplicity Without Compromise

Unlike traditional enterprise software that relies on jargon and dense interfaces, Teqtivity is refreshingly intuitive. Its clean UI and transparent language empower teams across IT, finance, and operations to access the data they need, when they need it.

Pros

Unlimited asset tracking

Extremely cost-effective for scaling organizations

Custom-built implementations

Highly responsive support

Seamless remote asset visibility

Cons

Best suited for companies willing to invest in customization

Still growing its brand presence compared to legacy players

Final Take

For companies seeking a future-proof ITAM platform that aligns with real-world workflows, Teqtivity delivers the ideal balance of power, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. It's not just software—it's a partnership.

2. ServiceNow IT Asset Management

ServiceNow is a dominant name in enterprise digital workflows, and its IT Asset Management suite is a natural extension of its platform. Designed primarily for large enterprises, ServiceNow ITAM integrates tightly with modules for IT service management, procurement, change, and risk.

The platform provides centralized control over the full IT asset lifecycle, from onboarding through decommissioning. Using AI and automated workflows, it streamlines procurement, reduces unused licenses, and ensures compliance across global environments.

Key Features

Integration with ServiceNow's full ITSM suite

Software license optimization

Hardware and software lifecycle tracking

Native risk and compliance modules

Pros

Enterprise-grade scalability

Strong governance and compliance tools

Deep automation capabilities

Seamless experience for ServiceNow users

Cons

High total cost of ownership

Complex implementation timeline

Overkill for SMBs or mid-market companies

Final Take

For enterprise organizations already using the ServiceNow ecosystem, adding ITAM to their tech stack is a natural move. While expensive and complex, its capabilities are unmatched in large-scale IT governance.

3. Freshservice by Freshworks

Freshservice is an intuitive, cloud-based ITAM and ITSM platform built for mid-sized businesses that want sophistication without the bloat. It combines ticketing, workflow automation, and asset tracking into one unified system with a modern UI.

Freshservice stands out for its ease of use. The platform is plug-and-play for most businesses and offers native integrations with tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack.

Key Features

Agent-based and agentless asset discovery

Native ticketing and incident management

Software license tracking

Modern, clean UI with low learning curve

Pros

Quick setup and onboarding

Affordable pricing tiers

Ideal for SMBs and growing teams

Easy integration with SaaS tools

Cons

Limited custom workflows

Less suited for complex, large-scale IT environments

Reporting features are fairly basic

Final Take

Freshservice is a great all-in-one platform for teams looking to combine IT support and asset management in a single system without breaking the bank. Best for businesses that value simplicity and speed over deep customization.

4. ManageEngine AssetExplorer

ManageEngine's AssetExplorer, part of the Zoho family, is a feature-rich platform focused on deep asset intelligence and compliance. Designed for both cloud and on-premise deployments, AssetExplorer supports IT and non-IT asset tracking, license management, purchase order integration, and configuration auditing.

The platform offers agent-based and agentless scanning, allowing teams to maintain control over all connected assets with minimal manual effort.

Key Features

Asset discovery across networked devices

Contract and license tracking

Barcode integration and procurement tracking

Compliance and audit readiness tools

Pros

Excellent for detailed IT asset reporting

Budget-friendly for its feature set

Customizable reports and alerts

Strong discovery capabilities

Cons

UI feels dated

Steeper learning curve for new users

Limited mobile accessibility

Final Take

AssetExplorer is best suited for IT departments that require thorough tracking and audit tools on a lean budget. It's ideal for mid-sized organizations that want strong oversight without an enterprise-level price.

5. Lansweeper

Lansweeper is best known for its best-in-class asset discovery engine, capable of scanning an entire network to automatically inventory connected hardware and software. It doesn't rely on agents, making setup simple and unobtrusive.

Designed for hybrid and multi-site environments, Lansweeper gives IT teams a complete view of on-prem, cloud, and remote devices without manual entry.

Key Features

Agentless network scanning

Custom dashboards and alerts

Cloud-native and on-prem deployment

Real-time asset intelligence

Pros

Industry-leading discovery tools

Fast deployment

Flexible integration with CMDBs and ticketing tools

Robust reporting options

Cons

No built-in service desk or ticketing

Limited workflow automation

Focused more on visibility than lifecycle management

Final Take

Lansweeper is ideal for IT teams looking for powerful asset discovery and network intelligence. It pairs well with service desk solutions and excels at delivering clear, real-time hardware and software visibility.