A California Cybertruck owner linked to a viral video showing a Nazi salute and a homophobic slur has apologized, blaming his "foolish" reaction on intoxication and provocation.

On April 23, footage surfaced of a man in a company-branded Tesla Cybertruck performing a Nazi salute while passing through San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood, according to SF Gate.

The video also captured someone inside the vehicle yelling a homophobic slur. The incident ignited widespread backlash online, with Cyber Electric's Yelp page being bombarded with negative reviews and their social media accounts subsequently disabled.

The man identified in the video, Marco Diaz—listed as Cyber Electric's registered agent—issued a statement to SFGATE admitting he was the individual seen in the footage. Diaz claimed he was intoxicated at the time and reacted poorly to perceived provocation from pedestrians.

He denied shouting homophobic insults but acknowledged that the Nazi salute was an inexcusable action that "does not reflect [his] beliefs."

"I deeply regret my actions in the video. I was intoxicated and reacted foolishly to provocation, but I take full responsibility," he added, claiming he was "getting flipped off" and receiving a "thumbs-down."

Despite the apology, the incident has severely damaged both his and the company's reputation.

Cyber Electric's Yelp page remains temporarily restricted, with moderators working to clear unrelated, reactionary reviews. Yelp clarified that comment restrictions were enacted to maintain the platform's integrity. Meanwhile, Cyber Electric's Instagram and Facebook accounts remain deactivated.

