Modere, a wellness and personal care brand known for its clean-label products and direct-to-consumer model, has announced its closure after 23 years in business. The company shared the news in a heartfelt statement on its website, expressing gratitude to its community:​

"After 23 wonderful years of serving our cherished community, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors," the statement read. "We're incredibly grateful for your support, trust, and loyalty over the years. Whether you've been with us from the beginning or just discovered us recently, thank you for being a part of our story."

Founded in 2002, Modere built a global presence with a portfolio of over 1,000 clean-label products spanning beauty, nutrition, and household essentials. The company operated in 44 countries and served more than three million customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Asma Ishaq, Modere was recognized among the top five fastest-growing woman-led companies for three consecutive years, a distinction attributed to its disruptive social commerce business model.

In December 2024, Modere opened its first Brand Experience Center in New York City's SoHo district, offering customers an immersive product experience. The center's design reflected the company's commitment to a clean lifestyle, featuring a minimalist aesthetic to embody its brand philosophy. ​

The closure of Modere marks the end of a significant chapter in the clean-living and direct-selling industries. While the company has not disclosed specific reasons for its shutdown, its legacy in promoting health-conscious products and innovative business models remains noteworthy.​

