A popular coffee creamer, International Delight, has been recalled in 30 states after consumers reported spoilage and illness.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an urgent warning, announcing that more than 75,000 bottles of the creamer were affected.

According to DailyMail, the affected products include two popular flavors: Hazelnut and Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll.

The recall was initiated by the product's parent company, Danone North America, after receiving multiple complaints from customers about spoilage and illness.

While the exact number of people affected by the illness has not been disclosed, the FDA categorized the recall as a Class II risk, meaning it could cause temporary or reversible health issues.

Consumers in the affected states have been urged to immediately discard the recalled products.

The products in question include Hazelnut creamer with UPC code 0 41271 02565 2 and a best-by date of July 2, and Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll creamer with UPC code 0 41271 01993 3 and a best-by date of July 3. The recall affects various states, including Florida, Texas, New York, and more.

Danone, the parent company of International Delight, has issued a voluntary recall on more than 75,000 bottles of International Delight coffee creamer across 31 states this week. https://t.co/lFmtY3K5IJ — Spectrum News 1 Texas (@SpectrumNews1TX) March 16, 2025

International Delight Admits Texture Issues in Hazelnut, Cinnabon Creamers



The company, in a statement, acknowledged the issue, saying, "International Delight is aware of a texture issue that some consumers have experienced with two of our creamers." They explained that the products did not meet their quality standards due to premature spoilage, which caused the texture problem.

However, they assured customers that the issue was not related to food safety. The company chose to recall the products out of caution while they address the quality concern.

"We take every concern to heart because this is not the quality we strive for," said a representative from Danone North America. They also emphasized that testing confirmed the product was not a food safety hazard, and the recall was a preventive measure.

The recall affects 12,500 cases of the two creamer varieties, which were widely distributed across multiple states, FoxNews26 said.

The FDA's involvement ensures the recall is handled seriously, and consumers are urged to check their refrigerators for the affected products.

As the recall continues, International Delight has pledged to address the issue and improve safety measures for future production.

For now, customers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of them immediately and stay updated on any further announcements from the company or FDA.

Originally published on vcpost.com