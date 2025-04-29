When it comes to moving, one of the most nerve-wracking concerns for homeowners is the safety of their cherished belongings. The thought of high-end furniture, priceless artwork, or delicate heirlooms being damaged during transit is enough to keep anyone awake at night.

This is where Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. steps in, offering a white-glove moving experience that has earned the trust of clients for years. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this family-owned company specializes in handling luxury items with precision and care, ensuring that every piece arrives at its new home in pristine condition.

Understanding the Value Behind Every Item

Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. operates on a simple yet profound principle: every item has a story. Whether it's a custom-designed piece of furniture, a painting passed down through generations, or an intricate sculpture acquired during travels abroad, these items represent more than just material possessions—they hold sentimental value and memories. Recognizing this, the company approaches each move with a commitment to safeguarding not just the physical items but also the emotional significance they carry.

The team at Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. understands that luxury items often require specialized handling. Their white-glove service is designed to meet these unique needs by employing meticulous packing techniques and premium materials.

From custom crating for fragile objects to climate-controlled storage options for temperature-sensitive pieces, every detail is carefully considered. This dedication to excellence is acknowledged with an A+ rating and industry certifications from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), highlighting its quality moving services that clients can trust with their most valuable possessions.

"Moving itself is stressful already. We do not want to add to the owner's stress by being unreliable in handling these items," says Roee Ben-Amor, owner of Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. "We understand the importance of these items to our clients and treat them as if they were our own. It's about delivering peace of mind."

Expertise That Goes Beyond Standard Moving Practices

At Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc., the secret to a successful luxury move lies in expertise and adaptability. The company's full-service packing and unpacking solutions are tailored to each client's specific needs. Using high-quality materials such as reinforced boxes, padded blankets, and custom-built crates, their team ensures that every item is securely packed for transport.

The movers at Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. are trained to handle even the most challenging scenarios. Whether it's moving through narrow staircases with a grand piano or disassembling and reassembling intricate furniture pieces, their team has the skills and experience to get the job done right. They also conduct detailed pre-move planning, assessing each item and determining the best approach to ensure its safe delivery.

This level of attention extends beyond packing and transport. Once items arrive at their destination, the team carefully unpacks and places them according to the client's instructions. For those seeking additional services, Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. offers assistance with furniture assembly, picture hanging, and even cleaning—making the transition into a new home as seamless as possible.

"Our clients expect nothing less than perfection," Ben-Amor explains. "That's why we go above and beyond to ensure every detail is accounted for."

Movers Who Care: A Team You Can Trust

One of Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc.'s defining features is its courteous and professional team of movers. They believe that moving luxury items requires more than technical skill—it demands a level of care and respect that sets true professionals apart. The company prides itself on its team of movers who combine efficiency with empathy, creating an experience that leaves clients feeling confident and at ease.

Clients frequently praise Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. for their approachable demeanor and willingness to accommodate special requests. This customer-first approach has earned them a stellar reputation in South Florida and beyond.

With over 15,000 successful moves completed since 2014 and an impressive 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews from nearly 1,500 customers, it's clear that their dedication to excellence resonates with those they serve.

A Legacy of Excellence

Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. has built its reputation on transparency, reliability, and exceptional service. As recipients of the prestigious BBB Torch Award for Ethics and recognition as a CNN Editors' Pick, they have cemented their status as leaders in the moving industry. Their white-glove service exemplifies this commitment by providing clients with a premium experience tailored to their unique needs.

Ben-Amor mentions, "We want to be part of people's moving story. Our job is not just to move items but to make our clients feel supported throughout the process."

Whether relocating locally within Florida or starting on an international move, Solomon & Sons Relocation Services Inc. offers unparalleled expertise in handling luxury items. Their combination of meticulous planning, expert execution, and personalized customer care makes them the go-to choice for those seeking a seamless moving experience.