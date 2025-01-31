A group of activists rallied at Target's corporate headquarters in Minneapolis to call for a national boycott beginning Saturday over the retailer's decision to roll back its DEI initiatives, according to reports.

"For decades, Target has benefitted from nearly unfettered support from Minnesota residents, families and consumers all around the country. In the past, Target was known for its diversity initiatives and reputation for supporting diverse communities," said civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong at Thursday's event, CBS News reported.

"Now Target has shown its true face by deciding to roll back its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion by putting profits and politics over people," Armstrong said.

Target announced last Friday that it would scale back its DEI initiatives, which it began years ago and enhanced after George Floyd's 2020 murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

With the decision, Target joins a group of prominent companies, including Meta, Walmart, McDonald's and Amazon, to ditch DEI programs.

Armstrong and the other organizers want the boycott to begin on Saturday, the first day of Black History Month.

"We do not believe it is a coincidence that Target made this decision after the holiday shopping season and roughly one week before the start of Black History Month," said Monique Cullars-Doty, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

The activists believe Target's about-face was influenced by President Donald Trump's efforts to end DEI programs in the federal government.

But some Black business owners are urging patience before charging into a boycott.

Tabitha Brown, who sells kitchenware that was promoted by Target stores under DEI initiatives, acknowledged the outrage but counseled restraint.

"If we all decide to boycott and be like 'no we're not spending no money at these organizations,' so many of us will be affected and our sales would drop, our business would be hurt," she said, CBS News reported.

Target, in announcing the rollback of the policies last week, said inclusion remains a priority.

"We remain focused on driving our business by creating a sense of belonging for our team, guests and communities through a commitment to inclusion," Target said in a statement announcing the change. "Belonging for all is an essential part of our team and culture, helping fuel consumer relevance and business results."