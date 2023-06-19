KEY POINTS Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reportedly had a brief reconciliation, but the timing wasn't right

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' attempt to reignite their romance reportedly didn't work out.

Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, reportedly parted ways for a second time after briefly rekindling their romance.

"Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other," an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight. "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

They were last seen together on May 30, when they attended a Taylor Swift concert. The "Señorita" singers were seen packing on the PDA, dancing and even sharing a kiss during the show.

Mendes and Cabello previously dated for two years before announcing their split in November 2021.

They sparked reconciliation rumors in April when they were spotted kissing at Coachella.

An unnamed source told ET at the time that the pair talked and spent time together for months before their Coachella smooch.

"They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other," the tipster claimed.

Last week, an anonymous insider told People that the "Bam Bam" singer is dating again after her reunion with her ex-boyfriend fizzled out.

Earlier this month, Mendes dropped a new song titled "What the Hell Are We Dying For?," which contained lyrics that fans thought were alluding to their recent split.

"Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down / I wanna speak, but I don't make a sound," he sings on the track, referencing the smoke that blanketed New York City following wildfires in Canada. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how."

Mendes opened up about the track when he talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. He admitted that he wrote the song while struggling with his feelings about his love life and career, among others.

"I was upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment," the singer said. "And I was in the studio and this moment of just deep frustration came over me and I finally started to feel this inspiration come."

He added that he felt as though he was "in a very confused place" in his life. The song was reportedly his way of expressing his inner thoughts.

For her part, Cabello hinted at their short-lived reunion in a snippet of a song she shared on social media in April after Coachella.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello sang in the clip, which was titled "June Gloom."