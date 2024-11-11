Since Donald Trump's re-election, Canadian immigration lawyers have seen a surge in inquiries that inspired one firm to create a website dedicated to American "refugees."

To serve disillusioned U.S. voters, Vancouver immigration lawyer Ryan Rosenberg launched a website called "Trumpugees.ca" with the tagline, "Tired of Trump? Thinking about Canada? We can help." The site provides guidance for Americans contemplating a move north.

Rosenberg, a managing partner at Larlee Rosenberg, Barristers & Solicitors, told the National Post this wave of inquiries is reminiscent of what he saw following George W. Bush's re-election, though he notes a broader demographic this time, including wealthy Americans, ethnic minorities, and Democrats upset by Kamala Harris's loss.

"Bushugees" is what Rosenberg once dubbed those disillusioned with Bush; now, he says, there's renewed fervor from "Trumpugees."

In Newfoundland, immigration lawyer Meghan Felt also reports an increase in interest from Americans, noting she's received five inquiries in recent days, a significant jump. Toronto real estate expert Phil Soper similarly noted a spike in searches for Canadian properties in the months leading up to the election according to the National Post.

Jackson Speary, a 22-year-old geologist from Maryland, is one of those contemplating the move, concerned about Trump's environmental and economic policies.

"It's a very scary time to be my age and try to continue my career. I feel as though there's a lot more job security for me in Canada, and potentially a lot more job security for me anywhere else," Speary, who is also considering New Zealand, told the National Post.

For many Americans, Canada represents a safe haven, which Speary describes as "a really large Massachusetts"—a reference to its perceived progressive values and stability.

