Canadian Immigration Lawyers Set Up Special Website to Handle Flood of Requests from American 'Refugees' Looking to Leave US After Trump Win
"Tired of Trump? Thinking about Canada? We can help."
Since Donald Trump's re-election, Canadian immigration lawyers have seen a surge in inquiries that inspired one firm to create a website dedicated to American "refugees."
To serve disillusioned U.S. voters, Vancouver immigration lawyer Ryan Rosenberg launched a website called "Trumpugees.ca" with the tagline, "Tired of Trump? Thinking about Canada? We can help." The site provides guidance for Americans contemplating a move north.
Rosenberg, a managing partner at Larlee Rosenberg, Barristers & Solicitors, told the National Post this wave of inquiries is reminiscent of what he saw following George W. Bush's re-election, though he notes a broader demographic this time, including wealthy Americans, ethnic minorities, and Democrats upset by Kamala Harris's loss.
"Bushugees" is what Rosenberg once dubbed those disillusioned with Bush; now, he says, there's renewed fervor from "Trumpugees."
In Newfoundland, immigration lawyer Meghan Felt also reports an increase in interest from Americans, noting she's received five inquiries in recent days, a significant jump. Toronto real estate expert Phil Soper similarly noted a spike in searches for Canadian properties in the months leading up to the election according to the National Post.
Jackson Speary, a 22-year-old geologist from Maryland, is one of those contemplating the move, concerned about Trump's environmental and economic policies.
"It's a very scary time to be my age and try to continue my career. I feel as though there's a lot more job security for me in Canada, and potentially a lot more job security for me anywhere else," Speary, who is also considering New Zealand, told the National Post.
For many Americans, Canada represents a safe haven, which Speary describes as "a really large Massachusetts"—a reference to its perceived progressive values and stability.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
