Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has been named the new CEO and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA.

The announcement was made on Thursday, September 18, just over a week after Charlie was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

In a statement, Turning Point USA's board confirmed Erika's appointment was unanimous, and noted that Charlie himself had requested this leadership change be made in the event of his death.

"He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest test," the board wrote. "It is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board."

Charlie Kirk co-founded the organization in 2012. Since then, it has grown to have a presence on over 3,500 high school and college campuses across the US, promoting conservative values and political engagement among young people, CBS News said.

Erika Kirk, 36, married Charlie in May 2021. The couple shared two young children — a daughter born in 2022 and a son born earlier this year.

Erika is a graduate of Liberty University with a degree in American Legal Studies, and she is currently working toward a doctorate in Biblical Studies.

She also runs a Christian lifestyle brand, "Proclaim," and hosts a faith-based podcast, "Midweek Rise Up.

Following Charlie's tragic death, Erika gave an emotional speech saying she would continue his work.

"You have no idea what you've just unleashed," she said. "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

Turning Point USA said Erika will now lead the organization through its next chapter, building on her husband's mission.

According to US Magazine, the board emphasized that Erika was not only Charlie's wife but also a key part of his vision for the future of the movement.

"We will not surrender or kneel before evil," the statement read. "We will carry on."

Charlie's funeral is scheduled for Sunday. His body was transported to Arizona on Air Force Two, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance and Erika.

President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend the service and plans to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Charlie's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, is in custody and has been charged with aggravated murder and other related crimes. Prosecutors in Utah say they will seek the death penalty.

