President Donald Trump has touched down in the United Kingdom for an extraordinary second state visit, becoming the first modern world leader granted such unprecedented diplomatic honour whilst travelling with his infamous armoured limousine, The Beast, worth £1.1 million, as security tightens across the country.

Historic Royal Welcome as Trump Returns to Windsor

The three-day state visit, running from 17-19 September 2025, represents an exceptional diplomatic gesture by King Charles III, with no recent president receiving a second full state visit. Trump and First Lady Melania are staying at Windsor Castle before formal ceremonies that include military processions and a state banquet.

The carefully orchestrated itinerary features a wreath-laying ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II's tomb, complete with flyovers by American F-35 jets alongside Britain's Red Arrows. Trump will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday, whilst Melania joins the Princess of Wales for engagements at Windsor Castle.

The Beast: Trump's Mobile Fortress Lands in Britain

Central to the spectacle is Trump's presidential limousine, universally known as 'The Beast'. According to Metro, the armoured vehicle weighs approximately 20,000lb (9,071kg) and cost around $1.5 million (£1.1 million) to build during Trump's first presidency in 2018. Both Trump and Joe Biden have since used it.

Commissioned by the US Secret Service in 2014, the vehicle resembles a stretched Cadillac XT6 but sits on a Chevrolet Kodiak truck chassis. Whilst much of its design remains classified for security reasons, officials describe it as one of the world's most secure vehicles.

Bulletproof Protection and Blood Supply On Board

The Beast boasts extraordinary security features designed to withstand multiple threats. The armour is reportedly eight inches thick, whilst windows measure around three inches thick. The vehicle is bulletproof, blast-resistant, and sealed against chemical or biological attacks.

Inside, the limousine carries a refrigerated supply of blood matching the president's type, secure communications systems capable of launching nuclear codes, and space for up to seven passengers. Unconfirmed features reportedly include night-vision cameras, electrified door handles, and the ability to deploy tear gas canisters.

How It Arrived in the UK

Wherever the president travels, The Beast follows. It is flown into host nations on a US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft alongside support vehicles and security equipment.

Once in Britain, the car will carry two flags on its bonnet, the Stars and Stripes and the Union Flag, symbolising the diplomatic partnership during the visit.

Trump arrives as Prime Minister Starmer faces mounting political challenges, including the recent dismissal of Ambassador Peter Mandelson over Jeffrey Epstein connections and Deputy PM Angela Rayner's resignation following a tax scandal.

Security Operation Amid Planned Protests

With protests planned across London and other cities, security has been significantly tightened around Windsor and Chequers. Thames Valley Police have conducted extensive searches of drains, gateways, and procession routes ahead of the visit.

The 'Stop Trump Coalition' has organised a 'Trump Not Welcome' demonstration for 17 September, criticising his policies on climate change and international conflicts. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey will boycott the Windsor Castle banquet in protest at Trump's Gaza policies.

Presidential Power and Global Scrutiny

For Trump's supporters, The Beast represents American presidential prestige and technological supremacy. Critics view the £1.1 million vehicle as emblematic of the cost and controversy that follows the president internationally.

The state visit comes at a crucial moment for UK-US relations, with both leaders seeking to strengthen diplomatic ties amid global uncertainties. As Trump himself noted, 'Nobody does it like you people in terms of the pomp and ceremony', reflecting his genuine admiration for British royal traditions.

The unprecedented second state visit, complete with The Beast's imposing presence, ensures this diplomatic encounter will resonate far beyond the traditional three-day ceremonial schedule.

Originally published on IBTimes UK