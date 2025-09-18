A group of supporters is asking Starbucks to add a new drink to its menu — not a new recipe, but one with a name that remembers conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The petition, titled "Get Charlie Kirk's Starbucks Order On Every Starbucks Menu," was launched on Change.org on September 14, 2025.

According to FoxNews, it asks the coffee giant to officially name Kirk's favorite drink — mint majesty tea with two honeys — after him, using titles like "The Charlie Kirk" or "Kirk Special."

Kirk, who was known for carrying the drink during his debates and events, was fatally shot on September 10, just hours after speaking at a restaurant leadership event. Two Starbucks cups were seen near him shortly before his death.

"He always ordered the drink and kept it with him while debating, so it's like an iconic thing," one supporter wrote. "It's important to not forget him."

The petition's creator, listed as Minion Thomist, said Kirk's murder left "millions of people around the world ... heartbroken, agonized and completely devastated." The goal, they added, is to honor Kirk's legacy in a way that feels personal and visible to his supporters.

As of September 17, the petition had gained 53 signatures. Some who signed said they felt comforted by ordering the tea in Kirk's memory.

"I'm signing in honor of Charlie Kirk," one comment read. "May his legacy of courage, conviction, and love for this country continue to inspire others."

My jaw literally dropped watching this



Woman goes to Starbucks and ordered the Charlie Kirk drink and gave the name Charlie for the order



🚨 The Starbucks wrote a message hidden under the sleeve mocking Charlie Kirk’s murder



Starbucks Location: 325 Enterprise Blvd, Hewitt, TX… pic.twitter.com/pCWCNIUfcp — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 18, 2025

Charlie Kirk's Starbucks Order Goes Viral, Fans Call for Official Name

The petition comes after a Turning Point USA video from July 26 went viral, showing a student asking Kirk about his usual Starbucks order, PrimeTimer said.

Kirk explained with a smile, "I literally drink this for one reason, because I lose my voice very easily. It is literally just mint majesty tea with two honeys. And I drink like nine of them a day."

The video quickly spread across social media. Supporters on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) shared their own drink orders, asking Starbucks to make the change official.

"You know I ordered Mint Majesty with two honeys this AM," one user posted. "I wished Starbucks would call it the Charlie Kirk. He patronized them regularly. A nod to that would be exemplary."

Others echoed the idea, calling the drink "comforting" and "a way to remember someone who stood for something."

Starbucks has not commented publicly on the petition. However, in a separate incident, a Starbucks store in Yucaipa, California, was criticized after an employee reportedly refused to write Kirk's name on an order.

The company later clarified that there is no policy against writing names like Kirk's and said they are "working to understand what took place."

