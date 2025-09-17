US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched its biggest recruitment campaign to date, issuing more than 18,000 tentative job offers and offering signing bonuses of up to $50,000.

The agency confirmed the incentives, along with enhanced retirement benefits and student loan repayment schemes, after drawing over 150,000 applications nationwide.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the campaign includes bonuses, enhanced retirement benefits, and student loan repayment programmes.

Surge in Applications

Noem announced the figures this week, calling the response a sign that 'patriotic Americans' are stepping forward to strengthen national security.

'More than 150,000 applicants have answered the call to defend the homeland,' she said.

ICE's recruitment campaign has been boosted by the removal of age caps for applicants, a change announced in August that broadened eligibility.

The Department of Homeland Security said the policy shift opened doors to older Americans who had previously been barred from applying for law enforcement and deportation officer roles.

Incentives on the Table

Alongside the $50,000 signing bonuses, ICE is offering incentives such as student loan forgiveness, overtime pay, and specialised compensation systems for specific roles.

Recruitment materials also highlight guaranteed retirement packages and opportunities for rapid advancement.

A spokesperson told AP News that the incentives are designed to make federal immigration enforcement jobs competitive with other law enforcement agencies, many of which have struggled to attract applicants in recent years.

Balancing Expansion With Oversight

The scale of recruitment has prompted concern among critics who argue that rapid hiring could compromise training standards and oversight.

'There is always a risk that large-scale recruitment, especially with such generous bonuses, could lower the bar,' a former DHS official told AP.

Local law enforcement agencies have also expressed concern that ICE's lucrative pay and bonus structure could drain personnel from city and state departments already facing shortages.

Civil liberties advocates continue to raise questions about ICE's mandate. Opponents argue that aggressive immigration enforcement, including mass deportations, risks violating due process and separating families.

Broader Immigration Enforcement Strategy

The hiring drive is taking place against the backdrop of a significant increase in federal funding for immigration enforcement.

Earlier this year, Congress approved billions of dollars in additional resources for ICE and Customs and Border Protection, reflecting the administration's commitment to strengthening border security.

Since the recruitment campaign was launched in the summer, Noem has repeatedly framed the effort as a patriotic duty.

'This is about removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,' she said last month, adding that many applicants view the work as both a career and a mission.

What happens next

Applicants who have received tentative offers will still need to clear extensive background checks, medical screenings, and physical fitness tests.

ICE confirmed that recruits who meet all requirements will undergo training before being deployed to field offices across the country.

With more than 18,000 offers already extended, the agency is expected to continue processing applicants in the coming months.

Analysts say the ultimate test will be how many new hires make it through the pipeline and how effectively they can be integrated into ICE's operations.

The agency's expansion could reshape US immigration enforcement in the years ahead, but questions remain over how it will balance rapid growth with accountability and public trust.

