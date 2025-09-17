Milwaukee police were shocked to find six children locked in a storage container early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the storage unit around 1:36 a.m. and initially believed that there were only two children locked inside, ABC News reported. Firefighters were called, and they were able to open the unit. Inside, authorities found six children ranging in age from two months to 9 years.

"I'm confused. I don't even know how to respond to it," a man from the area told ABC News affiliate WISN. "To me, this sounds like a cry for help, maybe they just needed help and didn't know how to get it."

ABC News reported that a 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man are in custody, and potential charges are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Fox 6 reported that the children appeared to be uninjured, but police are treating the case as potential child abuse and neglect. The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services is providing services to the children.

A woman who asked not to be identified told Fox 6 she saw the children riding bikes there a week ago.

"I said okay, what are the kids doing back there?" the woman told the station.

