A possible new prototype of a cheaper Tesla vehicle was spotted over the last few days in China, with fans describing it as having some Tesla design features.

"It could be a test mule for the upcoming new 'Tesla Model 2' $25,000 electric car, or it could be nothing," news outlet Electrek, which reports about electric vehicles and Tesla, said Thursday.

In 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would be making a $25,000 fully autonomous electric car. Depending on the model, Tesla's electric cars have base price ranges between $43,990 and $129,990.

Musk said the cheaper price point could be achieved through Tesla's new battery cell and battery manufacturing effort, which could reduce battery costs by over 50%, per Electrek.

The outlet said that some readers speculating about a sighting of the Tesla vehicle sent them images of the new prototype.

"The vehicle is highly confusing," Electrek editor-in-chief Fred Lambert wrote. "It has clear Tesla design features, including the wheels, headlights and front-end, but it also appears to have a Mazda CX-30 body."

"Tesla is not known for using camouflage like this, but at the same time, it's the first time the automaker is developing a new vehicle in China, and we should expect some new ways of doing things."

In 2021, Tesla announced that it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, China, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles, per a Reuters report.

Another user posted photos of the same car unit on Autospy.net, claiming it is the Tesla Model 2 prototype.

"This is a strange one. Very confusing. It would be a departure from Tesla's usual prototype-making to use a body from another automaker, but again it's the first time it is developing a car in China," Electrek stated.