Author Chris K. Jones announces the re-release of his highly acclaimed book ''Shock and Denial,'' now extended, which is the first act of the thrilling series Headcase. Jones invites everyone to enter a world of suspense, intrigue, and psychological depth on April 16, 2024. This extended version follows the journey of Dr. Andrew Beck, a sports psychologist renowned for unlocking the minds of troubled athletes, as he battles the demons of his own.

Jones portrays Andrew as a complex character whose experiences, from his affluent upbringing to his fractured relationship with his father, have shaped his life trajectory. The doctor navigates the high-stakes landscape of professional sports and underground gambling and embarks on a journey of finding one's identity, healing trauma, and seeking redemption. Accompanying Andrew is Fergus Mackenzie, a Scottish underground casino owner who entraps his victims in their vices to exploit them.

The re-release of ''Shock and Denial'' showcases impeccable storytelling—a product of the award-winning writer's background and experience as a former competitive athlete and coach and personal struggle with injuries, an eating disorder, and mental health struggles. Jones solidified the foundation for his writing by exploring themes of generational trauma and mental health in sports. He turned to practices like Judo, Buddhism, and meditation to not only initiate healing and discover his authentic self but also reinforce a balanced approach in his literary endeavors. The book, therefore, aims to raise awareness about mental health issues, particularly in the high-pressure world of professional sports.

When asked about his thoughts on extending the ending of a published book despite how unusual it is, Jones said, "When I spoke with readers or read their emails, they told me they loved the book, but it was too much of a cliffhanger. I started Headcase as a TV series, and while it won awards and with the pandemic and a writer's strike going on, I turned it into a novel. In TV, you can end a series on a cliffhanger, but in a book, readers want closure. The extension to ''Shock and Denial'' answers my readers' questions. It is more important to me that my readers are happy than how the publishing community views this move as a misstep."

Jones stands out not only for his ability to listen to his readers but to his characters too. Sharing his writing process, he stated, "It sounds odd, but I meditate on my characters, and they tell me about their personalities and motivations. So, in a way, I am just telling their stories."

In his journey as an author, Jones embraces the flexibility of creativity and the empathy it demands. Each character in ''Shock and Denial'' reflects different aspects of human experience, helping him explore the complexities of life with depth and understanding while devising intriguing plots and multifaceted characters.

Chris K. Jones continues to initiate meaningful conversations about mental health and trauma through ''Shock and Denial'' and his broader body of work as an entrepreneur, public speaker, and advocate on mental health.

The author remarked, "I believe that when I write, it's not just for myself but also for my readers. Writing for me is about inspiring people to talk about their trauma, to help them on their own journey to healing. So, listening to my readers and inspiring them to look within is more important to me than any monetary gain they might bring. Just like art can move someone to tears in a museum, if someone resonates with Andrew's or the athletes' mental health struggles and that inspires them to talk about their trauma, then my writing is fulfilling its purpose."

With this, Headcase received prestigious awards, including the Gold Book Award from Literary Titan and the Readers' Favorite Psychological Thriller Book Award. The author emphasizes that these accolades are not only symbols of achievement, but the recognition represents opportunities to connect with readers who might not otherwise have discovered his work. The extension of ''Shock and Denial'' will give the climax and resolution to a fast-paced page-turner readers are looking for.

