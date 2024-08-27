KEY POINTS Coinbase is partnering with Liquid Death for the Onchain Vision campaign

100% of the proceeds will go directly to on-chain artists

Consumers can support their favorite on-chain creators through the campaign for about 6 months

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase today announced that it will turn its ad auction win for over 500,000 ad spaces on Liquid Death boxes into a platform where on-chain artists can be seen by a larger audience. The campaign, called Onchain Vision, looks to establish a fairer creator economy while showcasing how everyday shoppers can interact with onchain technology and onchain content.

In February, Coinbase won Liquid Death's auction for ad space on more than 500,000 boxes of the canned water brand across the country. Today, Coinbase announced that its auction win will now be used for its Onchain Vision campaign, which will allow consumers to interact with on-chain artists.

How does Onchain Vision work?

The campaign, which is built on Coinbase's Ethereum layer 2 blockchain Base, will last for about six months. During the said period, shoppers can scan a QR code on the Liquid Death box and start minting original works of digital art. Upon minting, on-chain micropayments will be sent directly to the artists, and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the on-chain artists.

The ultimate goal is to bring creativity back to the internet by providing more control and freedom to all creators, whether they are already established or emerging creators.

Demonstrating the internet's distinctiveness

Onchain Vision was created to demonstrate to consumers worldwide how the internet can be different. Instead of just hearing about the value of being on-chain, shoppers can experience it firsthand.

Basically, Onchain Vision "is a glimpse, for 6 months, into the onchain world Coinbase is helping build today," the exchange said in an overview of the campaign shared with International Business Times.

Liquid Death has already used the sides of its boxes to provide artists with ad space as their canvas. With Onchain Vision, Coinbase is upping the ante and providing unique artists with a bigger stage to share their creations. Fans from across the United States can engage with and support their favorite creators' work directly, giving artists more control. Liquid Death drinkers, on the other hand, have access to a more creative internet on-chain.

"Onchain Vision demonstrates how the Internet can be reimagined to better empower artists and creators and to help them monetize. We were inspired by how Liquid Death had previously used the sides of these boxes ... we wanted to celebrate this tradition and give artists an even bigger stage," Coinbase CMO Kate Rouch said.

Toward democratizing creativity

Onchain Vision leans on the fundamentals of onchain creations – not about getting rich, but about democratizing creativity. The campaign seeks to provide a space for creators wherein onchain content is accessible to anyone who wants to support their favorite artists, an avenue for consumers to instantly own a piece of an onchain artist's work through micropayments, and a pathway toward shaping the future of onchain art.

"So far in 2024 our efforts to support onchain creators have helped dozens of creators generate over $2M in earnings – and we're just getting started," Coinbase said.