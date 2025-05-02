KEY POINTS Rep. Gooden said the initiative may also raise more awareness for people new to crypto

A Republican representative has urged the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to install cryptocurrency ATMs within federal buildings across the country, saying it will not only foster innovation but will also enhance the infrastructure of public services.

For Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, the GSA should explore the potential of the initiative that he believes will benefit Americans in the long run.

Crypto ATMs in Federal Buildings Provide Convenience Among Other Benefits: Gooden

In a letter sent Thursday to GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian, Gooden wrote how crypto, albeit still an emerging sector, has already "become an integral part of the global financial system" and many people rely on cryptocurrencies for various financial transactions.

For Gooden, installing crypto ATMs across federal buildings will provide:

Improved accessibility

Better convenience, particularly for citizens in underserved areas with limited access to traditional financing

Public education opportunities, especially for those interested in the emerging industry

Greater access to the growing, diverse consumer base of crypto users

Proper Implementation a Necessary Move

Though Gooden was focused on highlighting the potential benefits of installing crypto ATMs across the country's federal buildings, he also reiterated the importance of implementing such an initiative in the most effective manner.

He said implementation plans should focus on the following aspects:

Security

Compliance

Consumer protection

Clear guidelines for installation

Clear rules for crypto ATM operation

Robust identity verification

Transparency in transaction fees

The GOP congressman went on to urge the GSA to collaborate with regulators, industry experts and tech providers to ensure that relevant industry standards are applied and anti-money laundering guardrails are prioritized in the initiative's planning stage.

"Expanding accessibility to crypto ATMs within federal buildings aligns with President [Donald] Trump's vision of positioning the United States as a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology," he reiterated.

He said that by embracing his proposal, the country is taking a major step toward cementing the United States' status as a global superpower in the rising digital financial landscape.

As Gooden reiterated in his letter, Trump has embraced blockchain and crypto since deciding to run for president a second time.

After taking power, he has since signed a crypto executive order and has also repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to the burgeoning industry and its lively community.