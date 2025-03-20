KEY POINTS Urolithin A is now available for preorder on Pump.science's e-commerce store

The compound demonstrated 'that it can extend the lifespand of worms and flies'

Pump.science envisions an ecosystem dominated by onchain-based research and development

Pump.science, the blockchain-based platform that conducts scientific research with a focus on longevity studies, today announced the launch of its e-commerce store, introducing the first-ever tokenized supplement, Urolithin A, a compound linked to improved longevity.

The announcement marks a major step forward in driving crypto-powered scientific research, and it also highlights how blockchain has evolved from being theoretical to a force that now drives real-world health innovations.

What is Urolithin A?

Urolithin A is a compound tied to enhanced longevity and it is one of the first molecules that pump.science put through the test to prove its longevity capabilities.

Based on pump.science tests, "Urolithin A demonstrated that it can extend the lifespan of worms and flies." Research is still in the early stages, but the compound has at least proven its worth on two levels of tests.

Level 1: Worms – Lifespan increased by 6.35%

Level 2: Flies – Lifespan increased by 20.13%

Level 3: Mice – Endurance studies underway

Level 4: Humans – Starting soon

Pump.science employs a process that ensures every compound token on the platform proves itself and to advance through every research level, a compound must:

Pass safety checks by ensuring no harm is done to test organisms.

Secure enough funding to pursue further experiments that prove the compound's impact on longevity.

Demonstrate that it does not have an adverse effect in animal longevity.

Following the early experiments on Urolithin A, the first crypto-backed supplement is finally available for preorder through pump.science's e-commerce store. Interested buyers can preorder the product via Solana Pay.

The platform offers a three-month subscription supply and if users with wearable devices (Garmin, Apple Watch, Whoop, or soon-to-be Pulse) subscribe, they may be eligible to join the pump.science x Pulse decentralized real-world human study to test Urolithin A, dubbed as "a longevity cheat code."

Eligible participants will be tasked to take Urolithin A on a daily basis at a specified dose and track their longevity biomarkers using wearables. Notably, eligible participants get first access to the supplement and can earn token rewards for hitting milestones.

Revolutionizing the Supplements Space Through Blockchain

In a world packed with various supplements promising to improve health and wellness, pump.science offers products coming straight from open-source experiments – no closed-door experiments, as is common in most supplement providers.

"Instead of big supplement companies running things, pump.science lets the market decide which compounds are worth testing. Crypto trading funds research, research finds the best longevity compounds, and those compounds turn into real supplements you can actually use, all while creating infrastructure for token holders," the team said in a statement to International Business Times.

Pump.science has a straightforward process:

Research funded by crypto trading – The community around pump.science decides which compounds will go through the research process.

Open-data – Through open experimental data, the strongest longevity compounds are determined.

Compounds become products – The compounds that exhibit the strongest longevity capabilities become the final products sold on the pump.science store, encouraging onchain-based research and development.

For the first time, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are powering tangible, scientifically validated products. Through pump.science, consumers can explore products that actually work as they can verify and even participate in the discovery process.