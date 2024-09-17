Free Rein Coffee Company, owned by Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser has signed a deal with Walmart to bring the coffee to the retail giant's 1,700 stores.

The Texas-based company has different coffee blends with names like American Dirt, Homestead, and Prospect.

The company was founded by a veteran and was originally known as 'Longhorn Coffee Company' before Hauser bought it with friends and entrepreneurs. The company launched online in 2023 and has had more than 250,000 customers in the first year.

Free Rein has a commitment to give a cup to someone who serves their country or community for every bag of Free Rein Coffee sold. It will continue that program with coffee purchased at Walmart.

Actor Mark Wahlberg has come on board due to his work with veterans.

"We've been overwhelmed by the response to our direct-to-consumer launch and are beyond excited to launch at Walmart and bring our flavorful, smooth coffee to households across the country," said Free Rein Coffee Company CEO Arlyn Davich.

The Walmart launch will kick off at a Walmart Store in Fort Worth, Texas on Sept.17 and it will then go on an RV tour to 19 Walmart stores as it winds its way to Yellowstone National Park.

Free Rein says Cole Hauser and others affiliated with the brand will make surprise appearances along the route.

"Through this partnership with Walmart, we're going to get our great coffee into the hands of the hard working folks who make our country go," Hauser said. "This has always been my mission: to serve and uplift those who serve their country and communities in any way I can."