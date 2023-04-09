KEY POINTS Authorities arrested a 19-year-old in Colorado for planning shootings at several schools

The suspect, who admitted to have planned school shootings, is said to have anger issues

She was found with a manifesto containing rants, serial killers, target victims and even the name of Donald Trump

A 19-year-old suspect who wrote a manifesto filled with rants and mentioned mass killers and former President Donald Trump has been arrested by authorities for allegedly planning shootings at multiple schools in Colorado.

On Thursday, William Whitworth, who identifies as "Lilly" and was in the process of transitioning to female, was formally charged by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office with several criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions, Fox 21 reported.

Whitworth allegedly planned to shoot up several schools within Academy School District 20 (ASD20) in Colorado Springs.

On March 31, deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call in the 13900 block of Double Tree Ranch Circle in the Town of Elbert, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox 21.

Whitworth's relative disclosed to 911 dispatchers that her "sister" planned and threatened to attack a school and has severe anger issues, the arrest papers said.

After arriving at Whitworth's house, deputies found the suspect sleeping in a room with holes in the wall, which appeared to be punch marks. Her room was also filled with garbage as well as containers of half-eaten food, according to the affidavit.

Authorities further found Whitworth's manifesto, which included "schizophrenic rants." In that manifesto, the suspect mentioned serial killers, politicians and entertainers, including the Columbine shooters and Trump, who was indicted last week, becoming the first current or former American president to be charged with a crime.

The manifesto also listed firearms and how to 3D print them, numerous named individuals to be killed and their casualty versus injury rate, as well as information detailing the creation of improvised explosive devices, according to the arrest papers.

The manifesto, a copy of "The Communist Manifesto" by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and a notebook with suicidal ideations that authorities found at Whitworth's home will be used as evidence in this case.

During questioning, Whitworth admitted to deputies that she planned a school shooting and that her "main target" was Timberview Middle School, her previous school. She also told authorities that she had been planning the attack for a month or two and that she also eyed churches as targets for shootings.

Authorities said Whitworth's plan for the school shooting included understanding the layout of the school and active firearm planning. There are no details of firearms or explosives being in the suspect's possession or in the home at the time of the arrest.

Whitworth told deputies that there was "no specific reason" why she chose Timberview Middle School.

Aside from that school, she also planned to attack Prairie Hills Elementary and Pine Creek High School.

Whitworth was enrolled in Timberview Middle School from August to October in 2016 and attended Prairie Hills Elementary from August 2014 to February 2015, The Gazette reported, citing representatives with Academy District 20.

Staff and parents were notified of the planned attacks, Academy District 20 told Fox News Digital.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, a district spokesperson remarked that they are "filled with gratitude for those who 'saw something/heard something' and spoke up."

Whitworth's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.

Her bond has been set at $75,000.