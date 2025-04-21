Just hours after Pope Francis' death was announced, conservatives are rallying behind Cardinal Robert Sarah — a traditionalist and frequent critic of Francis — as their preferred choice to lead the Catholic Church, calling for an "anti-woke" pope.

Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church for over a decade and was known for his progressive stance on issues such as climate change, immigration and LGBTQ+ inclusion, passed away at the age of 88. Though widely admired globally, his reforms — including loosening restrictions on same-sex blessings and reshaping liturgical practices — sparked backlash from conservative members of the church.

One of the most prominent voices opposing his approach was Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea, a staunch advocate for tradition who served as the Vatican's liturgy chief before retiring.

Known for his hardline views against what he calls "gender ideology" and his defense of traditional Latin Mass, Sarah is being hailed online as the ideal candidate to counter what critics see as the Church's liberal drift, as reported by The Nation.

Social media has lit up with endorsements, with posts declaring "Our hope" and demanding a pope who is "anti-woke."

"Need a Pope like Sarah that is anti-woke!" one user wrote.

"Cardinal Robert Sarah—staunch anti-communist, anti-woke, and a fierce defender of tradition, family, and faith—may well be the next Pope," another user commented. "If anyone can reignite the flame of God across a broken world, it's him."

The College of Cardinals will soon convene in Vatican City for the papal conclave, where they will elect the 267th pope. While insiders suggest the Church may lean toward a centrist candidate to maintain balance, Sarah's rising visibility and the energized conservative base could make him a serious contender.

If Cardinal Sarah is elected, he would become the first African pope in over 1,500 years, signaling both a geographic and ideological shift.

