Nationally recognized preacher, speaker, and author Corey Tabor is back with his new book, History in the Making: 7 Keys to Making History in Your Lifetime, releasing on June 22. More than a motivational read, the book is a proven tool built on Tabor's signature methodologies that are actionable frameworks designed to empower readers to take control of their futures and create meaningful impact in their lives and communities.

Tabor began his journey as a college minister, mentored over 30 years ago, and developed the 2Ds and the 5Es model through hands-on experience, helping individuals unlock their purpose and shift from potential to purpose-driven action. The 2Ds, Decision and Discipline, form the foundation. "Nothing changes until you decide," says Tabor. "And nothing lasts without discipline." These two forces are essential for movement and momentum.

Once a decision is made and discipline is applied, the 5Es come into play: Excellence, Effort, Expectation, Education, and Experience. These are all deeply human elements that can turn ordinary lives into extraordinary legacies.

Each principle is a call to action. This release is another tool just like Tabor's previous books, Being: A 30-Day Guide to Being Who God Created You to Be and Prioritize for Your Purpose: Ordering Your Life to Be Extraordinary. He uses these principles in real-time when addressing students, faith communities, and Fortune 500 companies, and now he's put them in the hands of readers for ongoing reference and application.

In History in the Making, Tabor distills decades of life lessons, speaking engagements, and mentoring sessions into seven transformational keys for anyone ready to take action. What makes this book unique isn't just its content but its origin: the people. After years of standing ovations and life-changing moments at corporate events, universities, schools, and churches, Tabor was repeatedly asked for something tangible, something people could take home, revisit, and continue learning from. History in the Making is his response to that call.

"This book wasn't just written by me; it was pulled from me by the people," Tabor explains. "After speaking engagements, so many would come up and ask, 'Where can I get this in writing?' They didn't want a one-time emotional experience, but a guide they could return to."

Designed for dreamers, doers, and anyone at the crossroads of purpose and fear, History in the Making will especially resonate with people from many walks of life: young adults searching for direction, entrepreneurs hesitant to take the next big step, and even leaders trying to make a meaningful impact.

Whether from the stage or the page, Tabor's message remains clear: "Graveyards are full of people who died, not making decisions. There are so many dead dreams in the graveyard because people thought they had more time, because they thought they had to get more education, or because they had to get more experience. But doing something teaches you something. Failing forward is better than not trying."