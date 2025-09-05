With the Christmas season approaching and National Human Trafficking Awareness month around the corner in January, one St. Louis-based company is proving that shopping can be both meaningful and powerful. Made for Freedom (MFF), founded by social entrepreneur Dawn Manske, blends business with mission by offering fashion and lifestyle products made by survivors of human trafficking and marginalized people across the globe.

What makes MFF different from the average 'give back' brand is its structure. It operates as a for-profit social enterprise, sourcing jewelry, apparel, and other accessories directly from vetted partner centers worldwide. These centers provide dignified employment, fair wages, counseling, and safe working environments for survivors, transforming exploitation into empowerment.

"People often ask me what percentage of profits we give back. The truth is, we 'give forward.' We pay our partners upfront, at full price, which means their salaries, counseling, and training are covered before the product ever reaches the shelves in America. Buying from MFF means you're paying for dignity," Manske explains. The company also provides a percentage of every purchase to their nonprofit arm that funds educational scholarships for artisans, ensuring that economic independence and education go hand in hand.

This season, MFF is offering a collection of unique Christmas ornaments, nativity sets, jewelry, and accessories perfect for gifting. Each piece carries a story of resilience and restoration. For example, the Brave Drop Earrings, inspired by a young woman from Burma who escaped her trafficker, hide the Burmese words 'I Am Brave' within their lattice design. The Committed Heart Necklace comes with an even deeper message: one part is sold to consumers while its twin piece is given directly to women still trapped in red light districts, symbolizing solidarity and hope.

Businesses are also turning to MFF for 2,200-piece orders of ethical gifts. Earlier this year, the company fulfilled a bulk piece order, demonstrating its capacity to handle corporate gifting campaigns, donor thank-you gifts, and large-scale holiday orders. "We're showing organizations that they can give meaningful gifts that also change lives," says Manske.

MFF currently partners with 15 centers across countries, including India, Thailand, Nepal, Cambodia, China, and even the U.S. Each partnership is carefully vetted to ensure that artisans are not only paid fairly but also supported holistically through life skills training, education, and counseling.

The impact is tangible. Since its founding, MFF has generated thousands of hours of dignified employment for survivors and those at risk of exploitation. For many, the difference is life-changing. "Some of the women we work with never learned to sign their own names because they were sold into brothels as children," notes Manske. "Today, they are skilled artisans earning a living wage. That shift ultimately transforms communities."

The timing of MFF's mission is especially relevant. The U.S. Department of State estimates that approximately 27 million people are exploited for labor, services, and commercial sex, and millions more are forced into marriage. January, recognized nationally as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, serves as a reminder of the urgent need for prevention, restoration, and advocacy.

MFF plays a role that tackles three areas. By paying artisans directly, the company helps prevent exploitation rooted in poverty. Through employment and education, it supports the restoration of survivors. And by raising awareness through its products and storytelling, it empowers consumers to take action.

Made for Freedom is also part of a small coalition of freedom businesses, enterprises built specifically to fight human trafficking through commerce. For Manske, who was first exposed to the realities of trafficking while living in China, the mission is personal. "What I love is helping people," she says. "And this business allows me to do that on a global scale. We may be a small business, but the impact is global."

For consumers and corporations alike, the invitation this season is clear: shop with purpose. Whether it's a single necklace for a loved one, a set of ornaments for the family tree, or a bulk order for corporate holiday gifts, every purchase fuels dignified work, education, and empowerment.

"In the end," Manske says, "you're not just buying a product. You're paying a woman's salary. You're funding her counseling. You're helping her send her child to school. You're saying to her: you are valuable, and you deserve freedom."