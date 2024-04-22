Court proceedings in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump concluded earlier than expected on Monday afternoon. The trial revolves around allegations of Trump falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In Monday's session, prosecutors called their first witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who briefly testified regarding the use of "checkbook journalism" to pay for stories, allegedly aiding Trump's presidential bid, The Washington Post reported.

During opening statements, the prosecution vowed to present "damning" testimony, while Trump's defense maintained his innocence, arguing that none of his actions amounted to criminal conduct, a USA Today report said.

The trial, which commenced after a meticulous three-day jury selection process, involves 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursements to Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, for payments made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

Despite the anticipation surrounding today's proceedings, court ended at 12:30 p.m., allowing one alternate juror to address a health issue.

Looking ahead, Tuesday's proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on prosecutors' claims that Trump breached his gag order. Testimony will resume at 11 a.m. with Pecker back on the stand.

However, Tuesday's session will be abbreviated, with proceedings set to conclude by 2 p.m. in observance of the Passover holiday.