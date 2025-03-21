Michelle Obama revealed her absence from the limelight—and why it was all about the kids. The former First Lady recently appeared on a podcast and broke her silence on the phenomenon.

This explanation comes amidst ongoing speculation about her marriage to former President Barack Obama, with rumors suggesting the couple may be negotiating a divorce.

Amid calls for her to enter the political fray, the former first lady said on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast: "When people ask me, would I ever run (for office), the answer is no," before explaining why.

The 61-year-old reflected on the challenges her daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, faced during their formative years in the public spotlight. "I was so glad when we got out of the White House," she admitted.

"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them."

Split of the Century

As per RadarOnline, sources close to the couple indicate that Michelle and Barack Obama are in the process of splitting their estimated $70 million empire as they prepare to address their marital issues publicly later this year.

Sources claim that the Obamas are in contact with lawyers and mediators to settle their assets before announcing anything.

"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," an insider told RadarOnline. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."

The couple's rumored separation would be historic, as it would be the first post-White House divorce between a former president and first lady.

According to political experts, tensions have escalated since Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, straining their partnership.

While Barack Obama recently wished his wife a happy birthday on social media, sources told the outlet that a public statement regarding their marriage's endmighty be forthcoming after summer as they navigate the complexities of untangling their shared life.

Watch the full episode below:

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="1280" height="720" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cx9-v_cD8IY" title="Kylie on Being a 12 lb Baby, Prom at The White House & Roster Heights with Michelle Obama | Ep. 15" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Originally published on Enstarz