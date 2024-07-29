KEY POINTS Alfred said he told the Harris team he won't join unless SEC Chair Gary Gensler is removed

One user said it would have been great to see Alfred 'educating' Democrats about crypto

There were earlier reports that the Biden campaign reached out to crypto figures

A key figure in the cryptocurrency space revealed that Mike Alfred, the CEO of Digital Assets Data, declined the invitation of Vice President Kamala Harris' team for a roundtable, dividing the community about whether it was a good move for the burgeoning industry or not.

Harris campaign offers discussion

Alfred whose Digital Assets Data builds enterprise-grad software for crypto hedge funds and other market participants revealed Sunday that the Harris campaign "reached out to me about participating in a roundtable and strategy session about Bitcoin and crypto."

So @KamalaHarris’s team reached out to me about participating in a roundtable and strategy session about Bitcoin and crypto. I politely responded that I would only join after Gary Gensler is fired and the political crusade against Bitcoin by the Biden administration is ended. — Mike Alfred (@mikealfred) July 28, 2024

He revealed that he "politely" declined and said he will only join such a roundtable "after [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief] Gary Gensler is fired and the political crusade against Bitcoin by the Biden administration is ended." He tagged the vice president's account on the post, but wasn't spared from doubt by Crypto Banter founder Ran Neuner, who asked for "proof" that the Harris team actually reached out.

Crypto community divided over Alfred's move

Many commenters on Alfred's post said he made a good choice of declining the roundtable offer. Market analyst Matthew Hyland said the fintech executive has now reached "goat status" for his move.

However, a significant number of crypto users also raised concerns that his rejection of the offer may not have been the best for the community.

"I appreciate your position, but wouldn't there have been value for all if your voice had been at the table," one user said. "Isn't it crazy, though, that we only sound thoughtful and saintly when the opposition shows interest in something that could benefit our country?" another user commented.

One user was concerned that the other crypto figures the Harris team have on their list besides Alfred may be "detrimental to our cause." Another user reminded Alfred that "many" in the crypto space would appreciate being offered an opportunity to present the industry's cause to politicians. "If you're not coordinating with the rest of her invitees, this plan lacks real political leverage," the user pointed out.

"BTC should be for the people, not political parties," one user said, saying he would have liked to see the crypto figure representing the industry at the roundtable, "educating Dems."

A 'dry humor' move?

Several other commenters were doubtful of Alfred's revelation. "I think Mike was joking ... I don't believe the Harris team would be forward thinking enough to do this," one user argued. "I took this as his dry humor," the commenter said. "I never know if you are just straight lying or not," one user said.

Crypto in politics

Bitcoin and the broader crypto industry are largely taking space in key narratives surrounding the 2024 elections. While the Republican Party has already made significant moves, the Democrats, have yet to have a clear say on crypto.

Harris has received U.S. President Joe Biden's nomination endorsement, but she has had little or nothing to say about the industry so far. If her team did reach out to Alfred, it could be a follow-up to earlier reported efforts by the Biden campaign to reach out to key crypto players to discuss policy.