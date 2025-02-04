Defense attorneys representing two men who allegedly beat a Chicago man to death have said that there is no way of knowing the truth of the incident, including what actions the victim consented to before his death.

Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado, 29, and Geiderwuin Bello Morales, 21, were arrested on Thursday in connection to the death of Chicago businessman and interior designer, 63-year-old George Levin, reported ABC7.

"It was an unfortunate incident. We have no way of knowing what happened in that room, what was consensual and what was not," said defense attorneys.

Levin was found by his sister bound and gagged using duct tape and electrical cords in the basement apartment in Norwood Park, where he lived. He had been beaten to death.

Levin's sister heard a loud noise coming from his apartment earlier and went to check in on him, finding the back door open.

"I can't overlook the horrific nature of this crime to call this violent is an understatement. It is shocking it, is horrifying that the victim was bound, gagged and beaten to death," said Cook County Judge Will Fahy. "All roads leave to these two defendants who perpetrated this violence."

The two men immigrated to the US from Ecuador and Venezuela. After beating the victim, they allegedly stole his phone and wallet, proceeding to rack up nearly $4,100 worth of purchases.

"I'd like to know the details of what happened. What's behind this?" said David Kane, a longtime resident of Levin's neighborhood. "You know, something happening basically right around the corner from me, you know, what happened here?"

The two have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery. They are due back in court this Thursday.

