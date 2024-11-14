KEY POINTS CoreFi Strategy is expected to be listed on a Canadian stock exchange in Q1 2025

Capital market participants will be offered regulated access to BTCfi and possible higher beta $BTC returns

CoreFi is inspired by how MicroStrategy unlocked early $BTC exposure for Wall Street: Olivier Newton

DeFi Technologies, the first publicly traded fintech company bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 and DeFi (decentralized finance), today announced the launch of CoreFi Strategy Corp (CoreFi Strategy), an upcoming publicly traded company that offers investors a new opportunity to gain exposure to Core, the leading Bitcoin staking and BTCfi (Bitcoin DeFi) blockchain.

CoreFi Strategy is modeled after MicroStrategy and MetaPlanet's Bitcoin playbook. The company, which is expected to be listed on a Canadian stock exchange in the first quarter of 2025, offers a regulated and leveraged pathway to Bitcoin yield and CORE, the native cryptocurrency of the Core blockchain.

Unlocking Sustainable $BTC Yield

The company will be the first publicly traded company focused on BTCfi, one of the fastest-growing sectors and largest opportunities in crypto. It is designed to unlock sustainable Bitcoin yield and other key functions.

Basically, CoreFi Strategy will dual stake and hold CORE and BTC while using innovative financing strategies to increase its treasury holdings. This approach offers capital market participants regulated access to BTCfi and the potential for higher beta Bitcoin returns.

"CoreFi Strategy represents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the BTCfi revolution by providing direct exposure to Core's growth. Investors will have the chance to participate in the rapid adoption of Core as a yield-bearing BTCfi protocol, similar to how MicroStrategy unlocked early Bitcoin exposure for Wall Street," said Olivier Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies, as per a press release shared with International Business Times.

Maximizing CORE Holdings

Similar to MicroStrategy and MetaPlanet's focus on BTC, CoreFi Strategy will actively acquire and hold CORE assets via smart leverage to maximize potential gains.

Notably, MicroStrategy's stock has historically traded at a premium, often outperforming Bitcoin by 1.5x-2.5x due to its position as a pure-play Bitcoin investment vehicle.

MicroStrategy and MetaPlanet's stock price spikes highlight the opportunity for public companies to leverage capital markets to exceed the performance of their BTC holdings.

CoreFi Strategy enters the picture with the same goal: capturing the momentum by enabling investors to participate in CORE's yield generation, non-custodial Bitcoin staking, and dual staking model, which aligns incentives between BTC and CORE.

As BTCfi grows, CoreFi Strategy is positioned as a key vehicle to access an emerging sector within a regulated public market. Regulatory compliance has become a major point of trust among investors, and CoreFi Strategy is stepping up its game to ensure investor confidence.

Forging a New Path to BTCfi Exposure

Core is the most Bitcoin-aligned blockchain with over 8,200 staked Bitcoin and ~75% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to the security of its leading ecosystem of over $700M in TVL (total value locked), more than one million weekly active wallets, over 310 million total transactions, and more than a hundred applications.

Also, the recent integration of dual staking allows Bitcoin stakers who also stake CORE tokens to earn higher BTC staking rates, making CORE essential in unlocking sustainable Bitcoin yields.

CoreFi Strategy harnesses the power of the Core blockchain, ushering in a new era for BTCfi through the work of a founding team that previously worked directly with CORE DAO.