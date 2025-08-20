Some entrepreneurs follow a clear path from education to business ownership. Others are forged through adversity, shaped by detours and hard-won lessons. Dwayne Moore belongs to the latter. Today, he is the founder and CEO of Moore National Facility Service, a full-service facility service company with branches in New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. But his journey to this position was anything but linear.

Moore grew up surrounded by entrepreneurs. His father juggled multiple businesses, instilling in him a work ethic from a young age, starting with a paper route at ten. That drive initially found an outlet not in business, but in athletics. Moore pursued a career in professional baseball, playing in the minor leagues and pouring all his energy into sports. But a career-ending injury abruptly changed his trajectory, leaving him grappling with loss, identity, and the pressures of navigating the 'real world.'

"I didn't bounce back instantly," Moore recalls. "I felt lost. I still had the work ethic, but I was putting it into jobs for other people, in corporate roles, always the hardest worker on the team, but never reaping the full rewards."

Even when he ventured into entrepreneurship with a business partner, Moore faced similar frustrations: he worked relentlessly while the benefits were shared among others. That realization ultimately crystallized his resolve. "I realized if I'm going to be the hardest worker in the room, it's going to be for myself," he says. That decision led to the creation of Moore National Facility Services in 2019, a company that would grow organically, step by step, in response to client needs rather than market fads.

From its inception, Moore National has been guided by purpose and careful listening. The company started with local janitorial services, but clients' requests soon expanded their offerings into handyman work, plumbing, electrical services, and, most recently, call center operations. Each new service stemmed from the practical needs of clients, a philosophy that has set the company apart in an industry often dominated by cookie-cutter solutions.

Central to Moore's approach is the treatment of his team. Having endured toxic work environments himself, he committed early on to building a company culture rooted in respect, fairness, and opportunity. "If you treat your workers badly, it shows," Moore explains. "They are the face of your business. Happy, well-supported employees translate into happy clients, and that's the foundation of long-term success." Today, Moore National boasts a remarkably low turnover rate, offering competitive wages, medical benefits, 401(k) plans, and a family-oriented workplace culture.

The company's resilience was tested during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just as the crisis began, Moore's team was preparing for a national trade show with a shipment of reusable shopping bags. When his supplier pivoted to producing disposable face masks, Moore seized the opportunity to sustain his team and serve the community. "I refused to gouge prices," he shares. "We sold masks affordably, and I even donated packages. It allowed us to keep the team on board."

Yet masks alone were insufficient. Moore knew he had to diversify services to ensure employees could thrive and clients remained supported. His team began monitoring multiple retail locations for compliance and maintenance during store closures, providing inspections, sanitation, and sanitization services at scale. "There's a triangle you have to maintain where all elements, business relationships, and the team thrive," Moore notes. "When all three are in balance, you see true success."

Leadership at Moore National is hands-on and humble. Moore surrounds himself with experts, admits mistakes openly, and fosters a culture of continuous improvement. Employees are empowered to contribute ideas, execute projects, and grow professionally, reinforcing a company culture built on collaboration, accountability, and trust.

The company's client-driven model has driven steady national growth. Moore National now manages multi-location accounts with assigned project managers, hotlists for urgent issues, and standardized processes to ensure consistency and quality. This has allowed the company to scale carefully and maintain strong client relationships.

Moore also emphasizes adaptability and learning from challenges. Having worked in multiple industries before founding his company, he draws lessons from past mistakes and encourages his team to do the same. "Even in difficult situations, there's always something to learn," he says. "Complacency is the enemy. You have to stay agile, stay engaged, and lead by example."

Looking forward, Moore plans to continue strategic diversification. The company has expanded into Canada and is now managing call center operations for clients, dispatching work orders on a 24-hour basis, further demonstrating its ability to meet evolving client needs while providing employees with career growth opportunities.