When Michael J. Herman established The Zachary Cole Foundation two years ago, he was fueled by grief, but also by purpose. After losing his athletic son to a rare form of leukemia, Herman vowed to assist families facing similar heartbreak. "The families get little to no support when parents are caring for children with cancer," he explains. "We step in to cover critical needs, food, travel expenses, even the mortgage, so parents can focus on their child."

As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit guided by a committed board of directors, The Zachary Cole Foundation (ZCF) operates with transparency and empathy. One statement on their website underscores this mission: "We are so very grateful for the resources we receive from corporations, individual and volunteer support. We are also grateful to be able to assist those we are able to assist." Michael adds. "We would love to help every child with cancer, but resources are limited, so we make sure the help we give counts."

Since its founding, ZCF has provided direct financial aid to families whose ability to work is compromised by caregiving demands. Many of these families face overwhelming costs tied to frequent hospital rides, medical equipment, groceries, and mortgage payments. Herman emphasizes, "When families can't work, monthly expenses don't pause. We step in where the safety net is missing." Though still young, the foundation has already touched dozens of families, each one a story of relief, dignity, and community.

But financial assistance is only part of the foundation's strategy. ZCF also champions an educational initiative around environmental health, specifically the risks associated with crumb rubber used in athletic fields. Several jurisdictions have taken precautionary steps against it. For instance, Montgomery County, MD, banned publicly funded crumb-rubber turf fields in 2015; Washington, DC, imposed a moratorium in 2017; and Westport, Connecticut, prohibited synthetic infill material on town properties in 2018. More recently, the European Commission drafted regulations in September 2022 to restrict granular synthetic infill in sports surfaces.

Herman says, "Research with regard to crumb rubber and cancer links is ongoing as recognized carcinogens are present, and with some governments taking action. We have independently tested samples of crumb rubber, and the results were alarming. There are many deaths of young adult athletes every year, as a result of rare leukemic blood cancers. It's prudent to educate schools, parents, and communities on the potential dangers for their children." Through newsletters and school outreach programs, ZCF demands informed dialogue and safer alternatives for surfaces where children play.

Looking forward, Herman envisions a broader mission: "We want to expand our support beyond leukemia to all cancers." He affirms that as the foundation grows, its guiding ethics will remain intact. "This is personal," he states. "We are a 97% foundation, which means every dollar is meant to lift a family out of desperation, not line pockets."

Funds are raised through community events, including an annual golf tournament held in April at River Place Country Club, where money is raised from sponsors and players. That event alone illustrates the community's faith in ZCF's mission and the value of combining philanthropy with camaraderie. ZCF will also be hosting the annual Denim and Diamonds Gala on October 2nd in Austin, Texas, this year.

As The Zachary Cole Foundation evolves, its core remains simple yet powerful: meet immediate needs and build awareness that could prevent future suffering. "If we can give a parent time to be with their child, or alert a school district to reduce exposure risks, we are doing our job," says Herman. "If I could leave you with one thing, don't feel sorry for me, hear me. Don't let Zach's story become your story." In transforming personal tragedy into collective hope, ZCF exemplifies the kind of nonprofit that not only offers aid but also inspires change.