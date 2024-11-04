Whether Donald Trump wins or loses the presidential election, Democratic lawmakers are preparing for every possible reaction, including a "getaway costume" should there be another insurrection.

One lawmaker has created an "insurrectionist getaway costume" made up of tactical pants, tactical boots, and a third accessory the lawmaker refused to share.

"I've really been trying to impress upon my staff that I'm not joking," the lawmaker told NOTUS. "This is very serious."

Other lawmakers agreed. One told NOTUS they are staying home on Jan. 6 while some said they are discussing whether they should hire private security that day, according to NOTUS. About six other Democratic members said they took out legal insurance for lawyers in case they are sued by Trump.

Regardless of the outcome, many Democratic legislators are preparing for the worst, and based MAGA supporters' behavior throughout this election period, they have every reason to do just that.

Originally published by Latin Times