Donald Trump's long-desired military parade is back on the table—and this time, it's set to march through Washington, D.C. on his 79th birthday, despite concerns that it will cost U.S. taxpayers millions.

Trump first proposed a military parade in 2018 during his first term, inspired by France's Bastille Day celebration, as reported by the Washington City Paper. He envisioned tanks, aircraft and troops showcasing U.S. might down Pennsylvania Avenue.

However, that plan was scrapped after backlash from military leaders and D.C. officials over projected costs—estimated at $92 million—and concerns that heavy military equipment would damage roads.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser publicly clashed with Trump at the time, highlighting the financial and logistical burdens the event would create for the city. Now re-elected, Trump is reviving the parade idea—choosing June 14, which coincides with both his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Sources told the outlet that the route would span nearly four miles from the Pentagon to the White House. However, local officials say they've been given little information or time—just 10 weeks—to prepare for such a massive event.

The parade, if it proceeds as Trump envisions, will cost taxpayers millions in security, infrastructure, and coordination across military branches and local transit systems. Critics fear it will divert resources from essential services, while supporters frame it as a patriotic tribute to the armed forces.

As news of the parade spread on social media, several users voiced their disapproval, with many users comparing the military parade to those of authoritarian leaders.

"This is exactly what dictators do," one user lamented. Another user wrote, "He better not. This is not north Korea. Our economy is tanking."

This is exactly what dictators do — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) April 7, 2025

"Spending that kind of money is not going to sit well with so many citizens facing financial ruin!" another commented.

He probably better not. Spending that kind of money is not going to sit well with so many citizens facing financial ruin! — Bev the Blue Vet (@BevHerard) April 7, 2025

Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis confirmed that while they received a heads-up from the White House, no formal plans have been shared.

Originally published on Latin Times