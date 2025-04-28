Only 33% of U.S. adults now hold a favorable view of Elon Musk, who has become the public face of President Donald Trump's efforts to overhaul and shrink the federal government.

That figure is down from 41% in December, according to a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Some respondents went as far as to say Musk has "made a mess of everything."

Musk's personal approval trails the broader support for the Trump administration's push to cut the federal workforce, which Trump has characterized as bloated and corrupt. While about half of Americans believe Trump has gone too far in reducing government size, nearly 3 in 10 believe he is striking the right balance, and 14% wish he would go even further.

Three months into Trump's second term, the public remains largely skeptical of Musk's role in the administration. Two-thirds of Americans say Musk wields too much influence in federal affairs.

Polling Reflects Partisan Views

Most Democrats and independents say Musk has too much power in the federal government. Even among Republicans, 37% agree he has overreached.

Just 2 in 10 independents and 1 in 10 Democrats view him favorably, compared to about 7 in 10 Republicans. Meanwhile, nearly 70% of independents and 90% of Democrats think Musk has too much influence, while only 40% of Republicans agree.

Republicans appear less concerned about the consequences of government downsizing. Only 11% say they are "extremely" or "very" worried that they or someone they know will be affected by cuts to agencies or grants. In contrast, two-thirds of Democrats and 44% of independents express high levels of concern.

Public Voices Concern As Goals Fall Short

Musk initially pledged to cut $1 trillion in government spending but admitted that The Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) projected savings for fiscal year 2026 are just $150 billion, a mere 7.5% of the original goal. The DOGE, the agency Musk helped lead, has also been criticized for overstating its accomplishments.

Some Americans are critical of Musk's transition from business to government. Susan Wolf, a 75-year-old retiree from Pennsylvania, said she agrees the federal government is too large, but criticized Musk for making "a mess of everything." An independent voter, Wolf argued that success in the private sector doesn't always translate to effective government leadership, Associated Press reported.

"He thinks you run a government like you run a business. And you don't do that," Wolf said. "One is for the benefit of the people, and the other is for the benefit of the corporation."

Musk's Political Shift

While once an advocate for climate action and a supporter of Democratic candidates, Musk has veered sharply to the right in recent years. He now frequently criticizes progressive politics, referring to what he calls the "woke mind virus," and raising alarms about illegal immigration and excessive government spending.

End Of Musk Era?

The poll indicates that although Musk's influence has loomed large in recent months, it may soon be coming to an end. The billionaire entrepreneur is reportedly planning to leave his post in the administration in the coming weeks.

Musk has signaled that he will now reallocate more of his time to Tesla, the electric vehicle company he founded, which has seen a significant drop in revenue during his government stint. On a recent call with investors, Musk said he would only spend "a day or two per week on government matters" going forward.