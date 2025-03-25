KEY POINTS The roadmap marks the first time the US has 'the political will and alignment necessary to lead in the digital asset era': TDC Founder

TDC said the roadmap is also a call to action to enact the $BTC Act and develop a self-regulatory organization for digital assets

The paper's release came a day before the DC Blockchain Summit, which will see lawmakers and industry leaders headlining the event

American leading tech and blockchain advocacy group, The Digital Chamber (TDC), the voice of the U.S. blockchain industry, today released the U.S. Blockchain Roadmap, a bold policy framework to cement the country's position as the global leader in economic competitiveness, national security, and digital innovation.

Blockchain has transformed dramatically from a financial innovation into the foundational infrastructure for the new economy, wherein digital applications have become the norm.

From modernizing financial systems and securing energy independence to strengthening cybersecurity and supply chains, blockchain tech is expected to lay out the next era of American prosperity and dominance in the global stage.

A Roadmap for Grounding US Dominance in the Global Blockchain Race

The TDC's roadmap provides a strategic blueprint for Congress and the Trump White House on how it can lead in blockchain development and harness the revolutionary technology's full potential to further advance core national priorities.

"For the first time, we have the political will and alignment necessary to lead in the digital asset era," Perianne Boring, TDC founder and CEO, and the incoming Chair of the Board, said in a statement shared with International Business Times.

"This roadmap provides the strategic direction to turn momentum into action and ensure the United States leads the world in blockchain innovation," she added.

The roadmap includes critical policy recommendations across six core facets:

Strengthening the nation's financial stability through digital assets adoption

Protecting investors' financial freedom and decentralization

Leading global capital markets by providing regulatory clarity

Advancing energy security through Bitcoin mining operations

Modernizing the aging U.S. banking system known for slow transactions and systemic loopholes

Exploring the use of blockchain technology in government innovation and national security

A Call to Action for Urgent Progress in US Legislation

Aside from providing recommendations that should strengthen the country's lead in global blockchain development, the roadmap also calls for:

The enactment of the Bitcoin Act, introduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., which seeks to make the U.S. government acquire and "HODL" $BTC,

The development of a self-regulatory organization for digital assets,

A reform of the Federal Reserve's master account process,

An overhaul of the Bank Secrecy Act to protect the financial privacy of American consumers, and

The establishment of an R&D fund to explore how blockchain can improve government operation, improve fiscal oversight, and further strengthen national security.

TDC applauds @SenLummis and @RepNickBegich for their leadership in reintroducing the Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide (BITCOIN) Act of 2025. Ensuring that the U.S. remains at the forefront of financial innovation. pic.twitter.com/b6a0agKZz3 — The Digital Chamber (@DigitalChamber) March 11, 2025

"This roadmap is a call to action. It lays out a clear plan for how policymakers can embrace blockchain to solve the U.S.' most pressing issues. TDC is equipped right now to lead the charge in Washington to enact these changes," said Cody Carbone, President and incoming CEO of TDC.

The United States is lagging behind in passing legislation that will provide regulatory clarity for digital assets and blockchain operations. Compared to the European Union and several other nations that have already established regulatory frameworks, the U.S. has yet to establish the much-awaited rules of the road that could serve as a catalyst toward compliant growth and innovation.

The roadmap's release follows last week's leadership transition announcement from TDC, in which Boring was named Chair of the Board of Directors and Carbone was announced as incoming CEO, effective in April.

Leadership Transition at The Digital Chamber 🚨 A new era of blockchain advocacy is here! As we shift from defense to offense, The Digital Chamber is making a key leadership transition to drive our mission forward. pic.twitter.com/vm1wS1gCQF — The Digital Chamber (@DigitalChamber) March 19, 2025

The roadmap builds on the transition as it also reaffirms the organization's long-term vision for national blockchain leadership and helps drive a bold policy agenda for a future where Americans can confidently utilize the power of blockchain technology.

Shaping the Future of Blockchain With the US at Center of the Action

The development also comes ahead of the DC Blockchain Summit 2025 on Wednesday, wherein TDC will bring together some of the most influential voices in the blockchain and digital asset industry to connect with U.S. government leaders and regulators.

The DC Blockchain Summit is JUST DAYS Away! Don't miss your chance to shape the future of blockchain with the best minds in the industry. Choose from THREE stages: DC Auditorium, The Vault & Proof of Sound. Online ticket sales close this Sunday at 10 AM → https://t.co/ec0I1CWoLK pic.twitter.com/CsqFpO6yw4 — The Digital Chamber (@DigitalChamber) March 21, 2025

The goal is to amplify the voice of blockchain and cryptocurrency as the nation moves toward defining the future and success of the industry.

Among the key speakers are Republican and Democratic lawmakers, presidential crypto council chief Bo Hines, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, MARA SVP of Government Affairs and Social Responsibility Jayson Browder, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Co-founder Zach Folkman, and Binance Head of Financial Crime Compliance Tigran Gambaryan, among many others.