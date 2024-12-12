KEY POINTS $DOGESON on Base surged by over 730% in the past day

$DOGESON on Solana climbed by nearly 50% overnight

$DOGEFATHER is also in the green, adding 27% overnight

Memecoins based on Elon Musk's son, X, are on a wild uptrend, including a two-day-old token that's been surging dramatically overnight by over 700%.

There are several Dogeson coins that emerged in recent days after the Tesla CEO posted a photo of him and his son, X, wherein he called himself "The Dogefather," and his son, "The Dogeson."

$DOGESON on Base

One Dogeson token surged by over 730% Wednesday night after launching on Dec. 9, two days following Musk's post featuring X.

While the token's website is not as detailed as those of other cryptocurrencies, the Dogeson token on Base has a 10 billion total coin supply and comes with 0% tax.

On GeckoTerminal, the memecoin is described as representative of "a space-bound Doge representing the journey into the future of decentralized finance (DeFi)."

$DOGESON on Solana

There's also the Dogeson coin on the Solana (SOL) chain, which is up by nearly 50% in the last 24 hours.

The token's website notes that the project represents "the very first 'Dogeson' launched on-chain." The team said their token is the "original" Dogeson, further reiterating that "all others are copies and will be exterminated."

The team also said the original Dogeson coin was created "a day before Elon's tweet," suggesting that they were the first to come up with the idea before other developers or memecoin creators came up with a Dogeson meme token.

$DOGEFATHER Follows Suit

DOGEFATHER, a memecoin based on Musk, appears to have been lifted by optimism and growing trading activity around the Dogeson coins.

The token is up by over 27% in the last 24 hours amid continuing hype around the tech titan, who is also leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Dogefather team said the memecoin is "the meme-driven crypto movement that celebrates the Dogecoin (DOGE) legacy and Elon's contribution to the industry."

$DOGE Keeps Up with the Craze

Dogecoin, a meme token based on internet star and rescue dog Kabosu, also joined the uptrend, climbing by over 6% in the last 24 hours.

Notably, Musk has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the memecoin, with his fanboy moments even putting him at legal risk at some point. A lawsuit over the SpaceX founder's alleged "pump and dump" schemes in his past posts about the token has since been dismissed.

DOGE is the world's largest memecoin by market cap. It has also consistently been within the Top 10 ranks of the most valuable cryptocurrencies over the past year.

Major Coins Begin to Recover

Meanwhile, other major crypto assets are also recovering as of early Thursday following Monday night's market crash that affected all top coins.

Bitcoin is now up by 3%, while Etheruem is outperforming with a 6.8% increase. XRP is catching up with a 4.3% spike, and Binance's BNB is pumping above 5%, while Solana surged more than 4% in the past day.