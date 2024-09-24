Former president Donald Trump threatened John Deere with a 200% tariff if the agriculture machinery maker would move production to its factories in Mexico.

CNBC revealed that Trump aired his thoughts on the matter during a policy roundtable, which was hosted by Protecting America Initiative in Smithton, Pennsylvania.

"I just noticed behind me John Deere tractors. I know a lot about John Deere, I love the company," Trump stated during the event, The Hill reported.

"They've announced a few days ago that they're going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico," Trump said.

"I'm just notifying John Deere right now: If you do that, we're putting a 200% tariff on everything that you want to sell into the United States," he added.

During the campaign, Trump has made tariff imposition as one of his key focuses when it comes to economic policies.

Layoffs were carried out recently at John Deere's facilities in Iowa following an announcement that the company is making plans to shift the production of some of its models to Mexico.

Trump noted that the move hurts American farmers, as well as the manufacturing industry.

A look at the website of the company would show a page with the title "John Deere's Commitment To U.S. Manufacturing," where it outlined the company's pledge to the manufacturing sector of America.

However, the page says, "In order to position our U.S. factories to undertake these highly value-additive activities it is sometimes necessary to move less complex operations, such as cab assembly, to other locations."

For the first time, Trump has pinpointed John Deere in relation to his economic policies. It would seem though that it was an unprepared statement and may have been prompted by the tractors that were set up as the event's backdrop.

Aside from John Deere, Trump also previously pointed fingers at automakers that manufacture their cars in Mexico, telling them that they better stay in Michigan or else they run the risk of doubling their tariffs.

"We're going to put big tariffs on those cars that are coming in here at 100[%] to 200%, and they're no longer going to be competitive," said Trump.