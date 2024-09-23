Donald Trump attacked Kamala Harris on Monday afternoon claiming she "hasn't been very nice" and has something "against our Catholic friends" after she declined an invitation to attend a fundraising dinner for Catholic charities in New York City.

Presidential candidates from both parties traditionally attend the event during election years.

In announcing that he would attend, Trump posted on his Truth Social account that it is "sad but not surprising" that she is not attending the event.

"Catholics are literally being persecuted by this Administration," Trump claimed. "Any Catholic that votes for Camrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined."

This is the second entire religion that Trump claims should not vote for Harris.

He previously said that Democrats have a "hold or curse" on Jewish voters and they should vote for him. Trump previously called on Israel to "defeat Kamala Harris."

The Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner is named in honor of the former New York governor. He was the first person nominated for president by a major party.

Trump and Biden gave video messages for a virtual 2020 event. It was streamed online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump and Hillary Clinton both attended the 2016 dinner.

He said, "The reviews of my remarks were TREMENDOUS" in referring to that dinner.

Trump started by joking with Sen. Chuck Schumer, who was seated behind him, "You used to love me when I was a Democrat."

He later joked about Clinton asking for a pardon.