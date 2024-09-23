The yolk's on him.

Fact-challenged Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance got fried on social media for complaining that "a dozen eggs will cost you around $4" while standing in front of a price tag that said $2.99.

The freshman Ohio senator staged a Saturday campaign event in a supermarket in battleground Pennsylvania where he blamed Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris for high grocery prices.

"Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen," Vance said while holding a tray of 36. "Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies."

A video clip of his Saturday remarks in the King Food supermarket in Reading was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the campaign of his running mate, former President Donald Trump.

But some viewers spotted the price tag on a shelf of the refrigerated case behind Vance that showed a dozen eggs cost 25% less than he claimed.

.@JDVance: "Eggs when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies -- It's because she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act." pic.twitter.com/auUMr2zmUT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

"They did all that that then forgot to take the price tags off the eggs before they shot a video with him lying about the price of eggs," one X user wrote. "We are very lucky they're this incompetent."

Another asked, "Is Vance really this stupid? It's like he's secretly working for the Dems at this point."

A third invoked Trump's plan to deport millions of people in the country illegally, saying, "Just wait and see how egg prices soar once the migrants who help supply them are sent back."

Vance has previously been criticized for spreading a false rumor that Haitian migrants were eating the pet dogs and cats of Springfield, Ohio, residents.

During a Sept.15 appearance on CNN, Vance defended the claim, saying, "It comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents."

"If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do," he said.

Egg price increases have occurred in 2022 and 2024 after large outbreaks of bird flu have forced the killings of millions of chickens in the United States.