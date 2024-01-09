The automotive industry is currently dominated by the luxury vehicle market. In this market, where innovation often leans towards the sleek and sophisticated, there exists a niche that yearns for something more elemental. Imagine the thrill of the open road, the wind in your hair and the purr of a powerful engine beneath you.

InoKinetic, a premium aftermarket products and service company, is at the forefront of delivering this exhilarating experience through its unique range of lightweight, analog cars. The company encompasses a group of niche brands including Sector 111, BlackShadow Motors and Drakan Cars.

Shinoo Mapleton, CEO and President of InoKinetic, a serial entrepreneur and mechanical engineer, embarked on his automotive journey at the tender age of 17. His passion for pushing the boundaries of driving experiences led him to commercialize many products, ranging from racing parts to premium cars. Now, as the driving force behind this company, Mapleton's mission is clear - to redefine the essence of driving through simplicity and pure performance.

The company's success lies in the art of developing bespoke solutions for cars. This premium company addresses the need for manual driving experiences. In a world where supercars are becoming increasingly computer-controlled, InoKinetic focuses on sports cars made for those who crave a connection with the road.

"The car is a clear reflection of my love for simple but high-performance toys," says Mapleton, a lifelong automotive enthusiast and professional, reflecting on his narrow focus, hardcore and driven nature. He believes that his interests and thinking do not align with mainstream trends, much like his cars.

The Drakan Spyder, a well-engineered and well-designed open sports car is a true embodiment of fast and pure driving for both street and track. This American formula car, with a V8-powered marvel, defies the norms of modern sports cars with its raw power, superb handling delivered without traction control, ABS and other computer-assisted driver's aids.

Mapleton shares the thoughts behind this lightweight vehicle, saying, "All the modern supercars have become like video games, very computer controlled. The cars are becoming more detached. And so we created the Drakan as a counter to that." This simple 2-seater, mid-engine, with Chromoly tube and manual transmission has been created with a unique blend of road and track performance, delivering an unmatched driving thrill along with a comfortable ride.

Mapleton was inspired by other world-renowned tuners such as Ruf, Alpina and Dinan when creating the 111RS. This car is a culmination of 20 years of premium product development and engineering. With upgrades to the engine, suspension, brakes, shifter, exhaust and gearbox, this sports car is crafted to enhance every driving sensation. The company's extensive range of Lotus car parts, services and enhancements for luxury sports cars further solidifies its position as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Mapleton's roots in India and upbringing in Detroit have had a profound influence on his approach to the automotive industry. As Mapleton himself says, "My passion for automotive drives me to create parts along with developing and servicing cars that make people happy."

InoKinetic goes above and beyond with its YouTube Channel, wherein it shares its expertise, interviews with other expert professionals and more. Additionally, the company is actively seeking customers and dealers worldwide, aiming to share the Drakan and 111RS experience with enthusiasts across the globe.