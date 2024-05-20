KEY POINTS Eldarune will receive 50,000 IMX tokens through a milestone-based grant

The gaming studio's developer sees the collaboration as one that will bring the gaming experience to 'the highest level'

The grant can potentially allow Eldarune to unlock new utilities for its NFTs

Web3 gaming studio Eldarune recently partnered with leading Ethereum layer 2 solution for Web3 gaming development Immutable to propel the studio's flagship trading card game Heroes of Eldarune through a significant IMX (ImmutableX) token grant.

Under the partnership, Eldarune will receive 50,000 IMX – the native utility and governance token of the Immutable Protocol – in three stages. The milestone-based grant will be unlocked once a total trading volume (TTV) of $9.3 million for Eldarune non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the ImmutableX zkEVM is achieved.

Because the grant banks on a milestone-based structure, funding is ensured to be linked to growth, as well as engagement within the Eldarune community. The collaboration should also set a high bar in the Web3 gaming industry, as it is expected to showcase how blockchain technology has the potential to create simple yet immersive and interactive gaming ecosystems.

"We bring the gaming experience in the Eldarune ecosystem to the highest level with cutting-edge technology in gaming with Immutable," Can Picak, CEO of Diga Labs and the developer of Eldarune, told International Business Times in a statement.

The grant is considered a major step toward Eldarune's goal of launching on the Immutable zkEVM (zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine) mainnet, which is powered by Polygon. The token grant is also expected to potentially enable Eldarune to unlock new utilities for its NFTs, such as advanced gameplay features that players can find through Immutable's custom smart contracts, on-chain mechanics, and rich economies. The said features could provide additional value for both players and collectors.

Eldarune, a pioneering Web3 game studio that specializes in interoperable, medieval-themed blockchain games, has more than 5,000 active players and its ELDA token has been listed on some of the world's major exchanges such as ByBit and MEXC.

Through Immutable's backing, Eldarune is expected to enhance its development processes as it works on its suite of games.

Incubated by blockchain gaming-focused Launchpad Seedify, Eldarune has four games in its pipeline. Heroes of Eldarune, currently in the closed beta stage, is the studio's flagship title that will launch exclusively on Immutable. The title is available on PC and Android, but the studio is also considering an iOS version.

With its innovative approach that revolutionizes the Web3 gaming experience, Eldarune's Immutable partnership is shaping up to become a game-changer in the Web3 gaming ecosystem, ensuring the studio can leverage its various benefits such as low transaction fees and high scalability.

