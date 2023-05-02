KEY POINTS Trump is 36 points ahead of his closest challenger

The majority said they're not bothered by Trump's legal issues

Only 27% are not considering Trump at all

A new poll released on Monday showed that Donald Trump is still leading by a hefty majority against challengers for the Republican nomination ahead of the primary season.

A CBS News-YouGov poll found that Trump is still the choice of potential GOP primary voters, with 58% saying they would vote for him as the party nominee. He is also 36 points ahead of his presumptive top challenger Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polled at 22%.

DeSantis has yet to announce whether he's running or not.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who both already launched their campaign for the nomination, only got 4% and 5%, respectively, while former Vice President Mike Pence earned 5%.

Of the 58% who will vote for Trump, three-quarters said that "he won in 2020," and that's why they're supporting him.

A little over 90% of them cited his performance as president, saying that "he fights for people like me," while 84% said that they're supporting him because he would be able to beat President Biden.

A quarter of the surveyed GOP primary voters, or about 24%, said that they're only considering Trump as the nominee, while at least a half, or 49%, said that while they consider Trump, they're also looking into other nominees who would join in the race. On the other hand, 27% said that they're not considering Trump at all.

Meanwhile, 65% of the "Never Trump" Republican voters said they like other candidates, while 54% said he's "too controversial."

The poll also seemingly explained why, in the Republican primary race widely believed to be a match between Trump and so-called "Trump fatigue," the former is winning easily.

"MAGA-sounding ideas are widely held in the Republican electorate, an environment that plays heavily to Trump's advantage ... There's [a] big demand for a candidate who says Trump won in 2020, who challenges woke ideas, who doesn't criticize Trump and, for good measure, makes liberals angry. Trump leads in all of these areas," the poll said.

It also found that likely Trump voters are not bothered by his numerous legal troubles, with the majority of the surveyed saying that one of their criteria for a candidate they would back is showing support for Trump in his legal woes.

"Trump looks like a former president who left office popular with his party, and little that's happened in the ensuing years has changed that," said the poll.

The CBS News-YouGov poll surveyed a total of 2,372 voters from April 27-29. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.4% for likely Republican voters.