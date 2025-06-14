A massive military parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm ET on Saturday along Constitution Avenue NW near the National Mall, commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day, according to The Guardian. Estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million, the event has sparked controversy and protests.

The parade will span from 23rd Street NW to 15th Street NW and feature 6,600 to 7,500 troops, 150 vehicles—including 28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and 4 Paladin howitzers—alongside 50 aircraft such as Apache and Black Hawk helicopters. The procession will also include 34 horses, two mules and one dog, according to Yahoo News. The U.S. Army's Golden Knights will parachute in to present a flag to Trump, followed by a concert featuring country singers Scotty Hasting, Noah Hicks and DJ Nyla Symone. To minimize street damage from heavy vehicles, the Army plans to use rubber pads and steel plates and will oversee repairs, per The Guardian.

Originally intended as a small festival for 300 people, the event expanded significantly after Trump's election, evolving into a full-scale spectacle with rocket launchers and missiles, according to The Guardian. Inspired by France's Bastille Day parade, Trump has long advocated for such a display, though a 2018 attempt was canceled due to costs. Calling the event "unforgettable" on Truth Social, he invited Americans to attend, Yahoo News reported.

Critics have condemned the parade as authoritarian. California Governor Gavin Newsom called it a "vulgar display" for Trump's birthday, likening it to dictatorial spectacles. Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project compared it to parades in North Korea and Russia, per The Guardian. A poll found 60% of U.S. adults view the parade as a misuse of public funds. D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton criticized it as mimicking authoritarian pageantry.

The event follows Trump's deployment of National Guard troops and Marines for anti-immigration raids in Los Angeles, fueling concerns about militarized suppression, The Guardian reported. "No Kings" protests, expected to draw millions, are planned in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Chicago, with thousands already gathering at Atlanta's Liberty Plaza. No demonstrations are scheduled in D.C. to prevent potential clashes, according to Sky News. Trump has warned that protesters will face a "very big force."

Saturday's program will also include a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, a fitness competition, and an Army festival with NFL players and military equipment displays, per Yahoo News. Up to 200,000 attendees are anticipated, with 18 miles of fencing and 175 metal detectors deployed, Sky News reported. A thunderstorm warning could disrupt the parade, with lightning potentially forcing cancellation depending on Trump's availability, The Guardian noted.

This marks the first military parade of its kind since 1991, raising concerns about infrastructure damage and the politicization of the armed forces. Former Army officer Samuel Port argued the event serves Trump's personal interests. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, citing potential damage to city streets, said the city will seek federal reimbursement.

The parade will be broadcast live on U.S. Army social media, major networks including NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News (starting at 6 p.m. CST), as well as on The Tennessean's YouTube channel, Yahoo News reported. As D.C. braces for this divisive display, the national debate over its democratic implications continues to escalate.